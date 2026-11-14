Ask Brewster is one of Jonathan Doidge’s tips for Sunday PA

Sunday’s Cheltenham tips

Crystal Island (Cheltenham, 13.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 (Ladbrokes)

Authoceltic (Cheltenham, 14.00) – 1pt each-way @ 8/1 (Paddy Power)

Ask Brewster (Cheltenham, 14.35) – 1pt each-way @ 6/1 (William Hill)

Idaho Sun (Cheltenham, 15.10) – 1pt win @ 4/1 (Ladbrokes)

Cheltenham’s three-day Paddy Power meeting draws to its close on Sunday with the day’s six-race card featuring the Greatwood Hurdle, and I’ve got four racing tips to take note of when studying the contenders on betting sites.

WKD Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (13.25, Cheltenham)

This looks like being an informative contest and includes several involved in a handicap for the first time, not least CRYSTAL ISLAND, who represents trainer Nicky Henderson’s powerhouse Seven Barrows team.

An Irish point winner on debut, he’s won both starts under rules. The first of those, a maiden hurdle at Ascot (2m5½f, soft) last December saw him finished 4L to the good over the useful Off The Jury (who did this column a favour last week) and he then followed up by scoring under a penalty at Ffos Las (2m4f, good to soft).

His trainer went on the record after that to say he would probably have to go chasing with him but wasn’t sure if he had sufficient experience to handle it. We’re going to find out more today but we know he’ll be very well schooled and of a level of fitness to run a big race.

Henderson also said he hopes the horse has the ability to get out of handicaps which, in his typically understated manner, is perhaps a hint that this initial mark of 133 is well within Crystal Island’s compass.

Having said all of that, there may be others who arrive having hidden their light under a bushel, with Four Springs among the probable dangers given his reappearance win and the fact that he receives weight from the selection.

Cheltenham tip:Crystal Island (Cheltenham, 13.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 (Ladbrokes)

Weatherite Air Conditioning Handicap Chase (14.00, Cheltenham)

An open looking handicap chase which sees the experienced Highland Legacy head the market on horse racing betting sites and his sheer consistency suggests he’ll be heavily involved once again.

Shakeyatailfeather represents the Skeltons and looks to have scope for improvement from a mark of 123, while handicap debutants Putapoundinthejar and Larzac can both have cases made.

However, I’m going to side, each-way, with AUTHOCELTIC. Jane Williams has her string in good nick and this six-year-old goes well on a sound surface and seems best at around two miles.

He’s won just one of his five chases but been placed in three of the other four and I think he will come on for his reappearance run at Worcester, when 2L second to the Skelton-trained favourite. He’s up 2lb but there looks likely to be more to come from him this season and he goes into this race with a live chance.

Cheltenham tip 2: Authoceltic (Cheltenham, 14.00) – 1pt each-way @ 8/1 (Paddy Power)

Oddschecker Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (14.35, Cheltenham)

Havaila improved plenty last season, culminating in his bet365 Gold Cup success at Sandown Park in April. He may be able to kick on again this time but he’s now crept up the handicap and, more than anything, his record when fresh is a little concerning.

King Of Answers makes the lengthy trip down from the far north, so you’d expect him to be heading here to run a big race. He’s capable of doing so but he’d have to be much better than he was at Perth last time. I think he’ll strip fitter and could still be heavily involved.

I’d prefer to side with ASK BREWSTER, who represents Cath Williams. He was well beaten by Havaila in the bet365 Gold Cup when sent off at just 11/2 and perhaps was just over the top for the season, although perhaps also it was because he was pestered for the lead and that may have taken some more juice out of the tank.

Even so, he’d preceded that with a win here in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir (3m2½f, good) for which he went up 7lb. In winning that he showed he has the stomach for a scrap and got up the hill really well, so this extra furlong should hold no fears. Despite that Sandown reverse, I think he may still be well treated but he can be backed each-way at his current price for some insurance.

Cheltenham tip 3: Ask Brewster (Cheltenham, 14.35) – 1pt each-way @ 6/1 (William Hill)

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (15.10, Cheltenham)

Dan Skelton has indicated that Let It Rain is likely to improve a fair bit and given his record in big handicaps, we should be a little worried in taking her on off a mark of 130.

He also saddles third favourite Harry Lowes, whom he says has a big handicap in him over hurdles this season, so a win there would be no great surprise either.

Pioneer Pete has already completed a hat-trick and Jonjo O’Neill knows what he’s doing in terms of handicapping his charges, so you’d anticipate more from that runner too, while The Kemble Brewery is also of interest.

Burdett Road won this two years ago and is back for another tilt but I’m hoping that for a second successive year the favourite can buck the trend of market leaders and win again, because I am with IDAHO SUN.

Only last year’s winner, Alexei, has won this race for favourite backers in the past decade, so I could be tilting at windmills. However, we have a Grade 1 winner entering handicaps for the first time and at the age of six, open to a fair bit more improvement.

He’s 20/1 for next year’s Champion Hurdle on some betting apps, which is fair enough given his current mark of 142 but that price will crash if he comes home in front in this. Harry Fry’s string is in decent form and if Idaho Sun is going to be dining at the top table as a second season hurdler he almost needs to win this just 2lb off topweight. I think he’ll be better than a 142 horse and hope he can prove that on Sunday.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on Sunday’s action, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

UK gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

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