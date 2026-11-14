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Maya Jama steps back from another ITV hosting role amid Netflix deal
By Lauren Morris,2 days ago
- Maya Jama will take on a reduced role in the upcoming series of The Masked Singer, appearing in just one episode.
- ITV confirmed that Jama will feature on the Legends panel in episode two of series eight, which is scheduled to air in 2027.
- The new series introduces a rival wild card panel led by Alan Carr, alongside new panellist Stacey Solomon.
- Reports indicate that the presenter will not return to the ITV singing competition following the 2027 series.
- The decision follows Jama quitting her hosting role on Love Island and signing a new development deal with Netflix.
IN FULL
Maya Jama steps back from The Masked Singer for reduced role after Love Island exit