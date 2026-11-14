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Maya Jama will take on a reduced role in the upcoming series of The Masked Singer, appearing in just one episode.

ITV confirmed that Jama will feature on the Legends panel in episode two of series eight, which is scheduled to air in 2027.

The new series introduces a rival wild card panel led by Alan Carr, alongside new panellist Stacey Solomon.

Reports indicate that the presenter will not return to the ITV singing competition following the 2027 series.

The decision follows Jama quitting her hosting role on Love Island and signing a new development deal with Netflix.

IN FULL

Maya Jama steps back from The Masked Singer for reduced role after Love Island exit