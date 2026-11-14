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Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who lost her seat to a Democratic challenger in one of the biggest upsets of the midterm elections, posted a farewell video on social media declaring that “God’s got this.”

Users on X ridiculed the post, accusing her of hypocrisy over her Christian messaging, with some bringing up her infamous 2023 removal from a Denver theater performance, one of several personal controversies that trailed her throughout her three terms in Congress.

The race was called Friday for Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and former National Security Council member. It is a major upset in a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump won by 18 points in 2024.

Following the loss, Boebert shared a video on X reflecting on her political rise from her former gun-themed restaurant, Shooters Grill, in Rifle, Colorado.

“Years ago, while in fervent prayer inside my restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, I cried out ‘Here I am, Lord! Send me!’” Boebert wrote in the post. “I did not know at that time where He would send me. He sent me to 53 Colorado counties and to our Nation’s Capitol. He sent me to serve.”

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado posted a farewell video on social media declaring that ‘God’s got this’ after losing her seat to a Democratic challenger in one of the biggest upsets of the midterm elections (Getty Images)

She added: “My time to be sent to another unknown place is now. God’s got this. He’s got US! Jesus is Lord and I am proud to live in the greatest country on earth! Stay Tuned!”

Her post, which had racked up more than 1 million views Saturday, was swiftly mocked in the comments.

“He sent you to the Beetlejuice play,” one person replied, referring to when Boebert was escorted out of a 2023 performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver — clips of which featured prominently in Democratic attack ads this cycle.

“Trying to convince us that you are a real Christian is easily the most ridiculous part of your tweet,” another user replied.

“LOL you lost,” another said. “God answered our prayers,” someone else posted.

“If God really sent Lauren Boebert to Congress, I think it's time we seriously question His recruitment process,” another user quipped.

Her defeat followed her decision in 2024 to switch to the more conservative 4th District after narrowly surviving her re-election campaign in the 3rd District two years earlier.

Earlier in the week, as Laubacher attended new-member orientation on Capitol Hill, Boebert blamed her trailing vote count on campaign spending. She told reporters outside the Capitol that “there was a lot of money dumped on my head,” calling the spending “gross.”

The Colorado congresswoman’s loss comes after years of personal controversies — including her 2023 removal from a Denver performance of ‘Beetlejuice’ — became central to Democratic attack ads (Getty)

As reported byThe Washington Post, Laubacher raised more than $13 million during the cycle compared to Boebert’s $1.2 million. Boebert also told Scripps News on Wednesday that she did not plan to run for office again in 2028.

Laubacher, a former Republican who switched parties after retiring from the Navy in 2024, campaigned as a moderate focused on constituent service rather than partisanship.

“It was about people who felt that they were not being heard and not being served,” Laubacher told the Post earlier in the week.

Colorado-based Republican strategist Dennis Lennox told the Post that Boebert’s tenure was defined by “six years of largely unforced errors and scandals and endless controversies.”

First elected in 2020 after gaining national attention for confronting Beto O’Rourke over gun control, Boebert quickly became a prominent figure in the MAGA movement.

However, her time in Washington was repeatedly overshadowed by public incidents and controversy.

Boebert had also strained her relationship with Trump in 2025 after joining three other House Republicans to force a vote on releasing additional files related to Jeffrey Epstein, and later campaigning for Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Although Trump criticized her earlier in the year, he ultimately endorsed her in late October.