Wales delivered a hammer blow with a brilliant win PA

Wales rugby spectacularly ended 73 years of hurt against New Zealand with a stunning 35-28 victory at the Principality Stadium that shredded world rugby’s form book.

The All Blacks had beaten Wales 34 times in succession since their last defeat in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic, thanks to a combination of clinical attacking prowess and brave defensive resilience.

Three times Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time in history they scored five tries against New Zealand. Ultimately, though, it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors.

Wales celebrated the unlikeliest of victories in Cardiff (Reuters)

It was an emotional day for the brave Welsh team (PA)

During an almost 20-minute spell in their own half, Wales clung to a seven point lead, holding the All Blacks up over the line on multiple occasions and building a red wall that simply could not be broken down.

A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history.

It was perhaps also the greatest rugby shock since Japan stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, given the contrasting state of both countries heading into the clash.

The All Blacks were heavy favourites but Wales stunned the world (Getty)

Wales lay down early marker

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie had made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly.

Wales made a stunning start, going ahead after just 80 seconds following Louis Rees-Zammit’s first touch of the ball. Receiving possession in space, he kicked over the top of New Zealand’s defence and Tomos Williams won the race to touch down before Sam Costelow converted to open up a 7-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Wales moved into dreamland territory, rocking the All Blacks further back on their heels when Dewi Lake crashed over from close range and Costelow’s conversion doubled an against-all-odds early advantage.

Dewi Lake helped Wales to a fast start (PA)

An All Blacks response was inevitable, though, and it arrived in the 10th minute as Cortez Ratima sprinted over after New Zealand secured quality lineout possession, with Richie Mo’unga booting a conversion and cutting the deficit in half.

Wales continued to half their moments in attack, with Rees-Zammit proving a consistent threat. But it was raw forward power that generated their third try after 24 minutes as Archie Griffin went over following a lineout before Costelow’s conversion restored a 14-point gap.

New Zealand struggled for fluency, yet they kept themselves in touch courtesy of a Wallace Sititi try that Mo’unga converted nine minutes before half-time, giving the visitors momentum.

Wales desperately tried to hold on, but the All Blacks hauled themselves level through Fehi Fineanganofo’s well-worked try, converted by Mo’unga to end a scintillating first period tied at 21-21.

It was the first time since 2016 that Wales had not trailed their illustrious opponents halfway through the game but it seemed inevitable that the visitors would kick on in the second half and pull away from their much-maligned hosts.

The All Blacks were ultimately left bereft (PA)

Second-half bravery

Instead, the home side went back in front only four minutes after the break, this time through the impressive Eddie James, who barrelled over the line, as his Scarlets colleague Costelow maintained a 100 per cent conversion rate.

Rees-Zammit then crossed unopposed and Wales were 14 points to the good once more when Costelow converted.

New Zealand once again needed a response, and it arrived from a Peter Lakai try and Mo’unga conversion in the 53rd minute, setting up a pulsating finale that the game so richly deserved.

Wales were clinical in attack and resilient in defence (Getty)

The All Blacks laid siege, but they were held up over the line three times during an absolutely immense Welsh defensive rearguard.

The home side just would not relent, sending a nation into raptures with a result that will shake up the rugby world.