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Youth unemployment review: What Alan Milburn’s report might say
By Dan Haygarth,2 days ago
- Former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn has proposed a legal opportunity guarantee to ensure young people have access to jobs, training, or employment support.
- The upcoming report addresses the crisis of more than one million 16-to-24-year-olds currently not in education, employment, or training.
- Under the proposals, young people who decline employment initiatives could lose benefits, while under-25s would be moved from health-related Universal Credit elements to a standard youth allowance.
- The TUC welcomed the legal guarantee proposal, but disability charities and some Labour MPs raised concerns over potential benefit cuts and a lack of prior parliamentary scrutiny.
- Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham both acknowledged the significance of the upcoming report, though the Prime Minister declined to commit to accepting all recommendations in full.
IN FULL
Young people should have legal guarantee of jobs or training, Milburn says
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