Wales hold on to secure historic win over New Zealand in Nations Championship

Wales’ Taine Plumtree and Blair Murray celebrate a famous win (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire

Wales ended 73 years of hurt against New Zealand and shredded world rugby’s form book by winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic.

Three times Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time in history they scored five tries against New Zealand, but ultimately it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors.

Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit scores his side’s fifth try of the game (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions.

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted.