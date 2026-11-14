Andy Burnham on Brexit: ‘UK has lost more than it gained since 2016’

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Andy Burnham criticised the Conservatives' handling of Brexit at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno, arguing the UK has lost more than it gained over the past decade.

Burnham stressed that future cooperation with the European Union must respect Labour's manifesto red lines and the 2016 referendum result.

The prime minister is set to meet EU leaders in Brussels next week to sign agreements on farming, emissions, and youth mobility aimed at boosting GDP.

Former prime minister Lord Cameron warned that attempting to rejoin the EU would trigger a long and painful debate and undermine efforts to secure better deals.

Labour is taking stock following a major Senedd election defeat in Wales, where 52.5 per cent of voters backed Brexit in 2016.

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Andy Burnham accuses Tories of ‘burning bridges’ with EU over Brexit