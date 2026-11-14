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Andy Burnham on Brexit: ‘UK has lost more than it gained since 2016’
By Mike Taylor,2 days ago
- Andy Burnham criticised the Conservatives' handling of Brexit at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno, arguing the UK has lost more than it gained over the past decade.
- Burnham stressed that future cooperation with the European Union must respect Labour's manifesto red lines and the 2016 referendum result.
- The prime minister is set to meet EU leaders in Brussels next week to sign agreements on farming, emissions, and youth mobility aimed at boosting GDP.
- Former prime minister Lord Cameron warned that attempting to rejoin the EU would trigger a long and painful debate and undermine efforts to secure better deals.
- Labour is taking stock following a major Senedd election defeat in Wales, where 52.5 per cent of voters backed Brexit in 2016.
IN FULL
Andy Burnham accuses Tories of ‘burning bridges’ with EU over Brexit