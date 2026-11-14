Wayne Rooney is competing on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ this year ITV

Wayne Rooney is going to regret sharing his phobias ahead of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!2026 – with the ex footballer being made to skydive during the show’s launch.

The ITV reality competition returns on Monday (16 November), with Rooney joining presenter AJ Odudu, soap star Claire Sweeney, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and YouTube star Sharky among others in the cast.

In first look pictures of Monday night’s episode, the stars could be seen taking part in their first challenge – which involved jumping out of a helicopter for Rooney.

Wayne Rooney skydiving into the jungle in the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ launch (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Before entering the jungle, Rooney revealed that doing exactly that is his “biggest fear”. He added: “I’ve been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane! I don’t like snakes or what is in the water either – I don’t go in the sea.”

With filming taking place on Saturday (14 November), Rooney was seen smiling with his eyes closed tightly during a skydiving challenge.

Strapped to a skydiver, Rooney landed safely on the Australian beach, where he was also papped grinning while shielding the sun from his eyes.

He wasn’t the only one taking on the challenge, with presenter Ade Adepitan also arriving via parachute. They were then seen meeting up with a few of their fellow campmates, including Odudu, former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, comedian Jack Shipper and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup.

The full cast of 'I'm a Celebrity' 2026 (ITV)

Rooney said ahead of the show that he hopes his time in the jungle will show people that he’s “a genuine person”.

“This is probably the biggest exposure I've ever had, being on TV every night for three weeks,” he said. “I hope people will see me for who I am. I like to have fun and I like to think I am actually a fun guy to be around.

“I do like to mess around a bit and I do talk a lot. People will have their own opinions, but I hope they will see me as a genuine person.”

He’s not the first Rooney to compete on the show, with his wife Coleen coming in second place in the 2024 series. When asked whether he tapped Coleen up for advice, he said: “She has told me a bit of advice and I’ve had friends that have been in it as well.

“But I suppose you have to experience it for yourself, don’t you? I’m just looking forward to experiencing it in my own way – I think that’s the most important thing.”

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here begins on Monday at 9pm on ITV1.