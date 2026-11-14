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Britney Spears releases teaser website for her upcoming jewellery line
By Alex Lang,13 days ago
- Britney Spears has launched a teaser website for her upcoming jewellery line, BTiny, inviting fans to sign up for updates.
- The project was first mentioned by Spears in a 2003 interview, with the website declaring it has been 23 years in the making.
- Spears previously described the collection as featuring delicate, intricate, and one-of-a-kind pieces.
- The launch represents a new creative venture for the singer, whose last studio album was released in 2016.
- The announcement follows recent concern regarding her behaviour, including a March arrest where she later pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol.
IN FULL
Britney Spears launches website for new project: ‘23 years in the making…’
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