undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peoria
Bomb found at major ethanol plant as officers search for more devices
By Kimberlee Kruesi,13 days ago
- An explosive device found near the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday afternoon has been rendered safe by authorities.
- A one-mile evacuation zone remains in place around the facility while law enforcement officials search for further bombs and evidence.
- The FBI has launched an investigation into the credible threat, although no injuries or arrests have been reported.
- Emergency shelters have been established for residents displaced by the evacuation near the highly combustible chemical plant.
- Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon urged patience from the public as emergency services work to ensure the industrial site is completely secure.
IN FULL