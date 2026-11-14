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Crime
Police appeal after man, 27, stabbed to death in Manchester
By Harriette Boucher,13 days ago
- Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Crumpsall, Manchester.
- Emergency services were called to Moss Bank at around 1.34am on Saturday morning, where the victim was found with multiple stab wounds.
- The victim was transported to hospital but tragically died from his injuries while in the ambulance.
- Initial police enquiries suggest the victim was attacked by a group of men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas who fled towards Ash Tree Road.
- No arrests have been made, and detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV and dashcam footage to come forward.
IN FULL
Police launch murder investigation after 27-year-old fatally stabbed in Greater Manchester
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