Rory McIlroy had a frustrating third round in Dubai Getty

Tyrrell Hatton hit the front at the DP World Tour Championship as Rory McIlroy slipped back among the chasing pack with a seesaw level-par 72 in the penultimate round.

McIlroy is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title this week but now faces an uphill task on Sunday to make that happen, likely needing to win the tournament after Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra enjoyed a Saturday surge.

The Northern Irishman had a share of the lead at the halfway stage, but after 54 holes he now sits four shots off Hatton in a tie for fourth despite a third round that contained an eagle at the par-five seventh, which came after a fantastic approach from 235 yards to 10 feet.

Rory McIlroy endured a frustrating Saturday (Getty)

However, he followed that up with three successive bogeys, all of them down to erratic drives off the tee, before going birdie-bogey at the 14th and 15th.

A fine approach from 195 yards at the par-five 18th then gave him the chance to end his round with a flourish, getting to within six feet of the pin, but McIlroy fluffed his putt for eagle and settled for birdie, putting his hands on his head in frustration.

Hatton, playing alongside, rolled in for par to complete a round of 68 and move to nine-under overall. The Englishman is a five-time Rolex Series winner but is yet to triumph in the DP World Tour Championship with his best finishes coming as runner-up in 2016 and in a share of second place in 2022.

Tyreell Hatton is in a great position heading into the final round (AP)

The Englishman made an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys and sits one shot ahead of France’s Victor Perez, while being three clear of Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg.

“I know tomorrow’s gonna be a tough day,” Hatton said afterwards. “I’ve got enough experience down these last few holes to know that anything can happen so yeah, I’ll just go out tomorrow and try my best.

“I know I can play well around here, and that’s what I’ll try to do.”

Chacarra is alongside six-time major winner McIlroy and two others on five-under overall. The Spaniard is currently leading the Race to Dubai standings and attempting to stop McIlroy from a fifth successive triumph.

Eugenio Chacarra is in position to win the Race to Dubai (Getty)

He had fluctuating fortunes on Saturday, with nine birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey adding up to a four-under 68.

He said: “It’s been a grind. I’ve been fighting. I want to show the world I’m capable to play under pressure, and I think so far I’ve been doing that.

“I think all of my goals have been done this season. So I’m just playing free. This is an extra bonus to have a chance to win it, and just to enjoy every moment.”