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Footage shows the moment a man threw petrol bombs into the grounds of an Islamic centre in north London.

Iman Zand , 47, carried out a “premeditated and deeply disturbing attack” on the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale in February, the Metropolitan Police said.

The British national, who was born in Iran, pleaded guilty to possession of an explosive with intent to injure property at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday (13 November).

CCTV shows Zand lighting the incendiary before throwing it over the fence and onto the roof of a cabin outside the main building.

Police said Zand threw two bottles over the site wall before fleeing in his car.

Zand will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court at a later date.