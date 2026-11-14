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Yellow cold weather health alert in UK as temperatures drop to -6C
By Harriette Boucher,13 days ago
- Yellow cold health alerts have been issued across parts of northern England as temperatures drop below -6C in some areas.
- The UK Health Security Agency warning covers the North West, North East and Yorkshire, running from 9pm on Sunday until Thursday.
- Public health officials have urged people to check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives due to increased health risks during the freezing spell.
- The Met Office has warned of rain, sleet, ice and hill snow over the weekend, with precipitation most persistent in northern Scotland.
- Unsettled and changeable weather conditions are forecast to continue across the UK for the rest of November.
IN FULL
Temperatures plunge to -6C in UK as new cold weather alert issued