Rory McIlroy will claim the Race to Dubai title on Sunday if he wins the tournament (Altaf Qadri/AP) AP

Rory McIlroy slipped back among the chasing pack with his seesaw level-par 72 in the penultimate round of the DP World Tour Championship as Tyrrell Hatton hit the front.

McIlroy is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title this week and had a share of the lead at the halfway stage, but he now sits four shots off Hatton in a tie for fourth after 54 holes.

The Northern Irishman followed up an eagle at the par-five seventh, after a fantastic approach from 235 yards to 10 feet, with three successive bogeys, all of them down to erratic drives off the tee.

He went birdie-bogey at the 14th and 15th but had the chance to end his third round with a flourish as he got to within six feet of the pin on the par-five 18th following a fine approach from 195 yards.

But McIlroy fluffed his putt for eagle and settled for birdie, putting his hands on his head in frustration as Hatton rolled in for par to complete a round of 68 and move to nine under overall.

Hatton is a five-time Rolex Series winner but has not gone all the way in the DP World Tour Championship, finishing runner-up in 2016 and in a share of second place in 2022.

The Englishman made an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys to sit one shot ahead of France’s Victor Perez and three clear of Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg.

“I know tomorrow’s gonna be a tough day,” Hatton said afterwards. “I’ve got enough experience down these last few holes to know that anything can happen so yeah, I’ll just go out tomorrow and try my best.

“I know I can play well around here, and that’s what I’ll try to do.”

Eugenio Chacarra, currently leading the Race to Dubai standings and attempting to stop McIlroy from a fifth successive triumph, is alongside the six-time major winner and two others on five under overall.

The Spaniard, who had fluctuating fortunes on Saturday with nine birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey to card a four-under 68, said: “It’s been a grind. I’ve been fighting.

“I want to show the world I’m capable to play under pressure, and I think so far I’ve been doing that.

“I think all of my goals have been done this season. So I’m just playing free. This is an extra bonus to have a chance to win it, and just to enjoy every moment.”