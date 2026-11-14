Your browser does not support the video tag.

Details surrounding Robert Pattinson’s potential James Bond deal have heightened speculation that he will be cast in the role.

Pattinson, recently seen in The Odyssey and Primetime, became a surprise contender alongside Nicholas Hoult following reports earlier this month that they secretly auditioned to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

According to Puck News, Pattinson’s deal, should he be offered the role, would mean he’d play Bond in three films. This would be one less than other contenders, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor, who would appear in four films.

Robert Pattinson is in the running to play James bOND (Getty)

“O'Connor and Lowden, for instance, were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen,” the outlet reported. “Pattinson, on the other hand, was able to lower that commitment to three (plus a whole lot more money than the others), given his stardom."

Reporter Matthew Belloni claimed that Pattinson's deal is considered "difficult to close" – perhaps fuelled by the fact he also plays Batman – another huge franchise character.

However, sources suggested Amazon. who acquired the series last year, and director Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Pattinson on the forthcoming Dune Part 3, must be very interested in the idea of casting Pattinson if they’re going to extreme lengths to make something work.

Last month, Lowden addressed the persistent rumours he would be the next Bond, calling them “flattering”.

“It’s nice to be mentioned – for any role – and I’m just not really going to add to the noise,” he told GQ, adding: “I don’t really listen to it.”

Lowden, who’ll next play Mr Darcy in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series, continued: “As a young male actor, generally, the minute you’re not playing a zany artist type, the minute you’re in a suit, people fling it at you.”

Jack Lowden is one of the favourites to be cast as Bond (AFP/Getty)

Meanwhile, O’Connor said “to be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary”, telling The Hollywood Reporter that reading the reports had been “such an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment”.

“Even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that,” he continued.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year about the process, retired casting director Debbie McWilliams – who helped put Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in Bond’s shoes over the years – said that “it is absolutely essential that [Bond] retains a total enigma,” adding: “We want to know as little about them personally as possible, because that’s what spies are.

“We don’t need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives … He’s licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don’t, then you’ve lost the audience.”

The new Bond film, to be directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve, follows Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond in No Time To Die, which was released in October 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic.

Amazon made a controversial purchase of the franchise’s long-time backers at MGM Studios in January 2025, taking control of the much-loved series.