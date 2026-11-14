Your browser does not support the video tag.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has revealed that she was hospitalised for an eating disorder earlier this year, with the 18-year-old saying she felt “angry, sick, and very alone” during her stay.

Vivienne is one of Jolie and Pitt’s six children together, with the former couple welcoming Vivienne and her twin brother Knox in 2008. Jolie filed for divorce eight years later and went onto allege in a lawsuit that Pitt had yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head”, shook her and “pushed her into the bathroom wall” while the family were on a private jet in September 2016.

Vivienne, who recently dropped her father’s surname and officially changed her name to Vivienne Jolie, opened up about her mental health in a display at an art exhibition she hosted in Los Angeles. Titled “In the Tulips: A Gallery on Patience of Patients”, Vivienne’s exhibition showed off the paintings she was inspired to create following her hospitalisation for an eating disorder earlier this year.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder. At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalised for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone,” she wrote in the display, photos of which were obtained by Page Six.

Vivienne with her mother Angelina Jolie in 2024 (AFP/Getty)

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she continued. “I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself. The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest. It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.”

She added that the Tulip Field is what she calls the hospitals, with her paintings representing “moments in time spent there”.

“Moments of hopelessness, moments I couldn’t stop laughing, moments of safety, moments of braver.”

The Independent has contacted Vivienne’s representative for comment.

The exhibition featured notes written by Vivienne while at the hospital, where no photographs were allowed to be taken during her stay. By one painting titled “Vitals”, Vivienne wrote in a note dated May 14, 2026: “I feel guilty for needing to be in the hospital this long.” In another painting of two flowers underneath a star, she wrote: “We all went to the deck last night.”

Pitt and Jolie with their children in 2009 (Getty)

Earlier this month, Vivienne changed her name from Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Jolie – becoming the fifth of the former couple’s six children to drop their father’s surname.

Shiloh, 20, who is their eldest biological child, was the first of the siblings to be granted a name change on their 18th birthday in 2024 and now goes by Shiloh Jolie. In July this year, 24-year-old Maddox and 21-year-old Zahara took out newspaper ads to remove the Fight Club actor’s surname from their names.

It is not known whether Vivienne’s twin brother Knox has legally changed his surname, however he did publicly use the name “Knox Jolie” when graduating from high school in June. Pax, 24, is the last of Jolie and Pitt’s children to keep the double-barrelled surname.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040