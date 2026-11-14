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With Strictly Come Dancing heading to Blackpool next week, the nine remaining couples brought their A-game on Saturday (14 November) night – with one pair landing the highest score of the series.

Having narrowly survived last week’s dance-off, Cach Mercer threw himself into an energetic Charleston and topped the leaderboard with a near-perfect 39.

Delta Goodrem also impressed the judges as she took to the floor with Aljaž Škorjanec, who stepped in at the last minute after Kai Widdrington dropped out of the live show due to illness.

Meanwhile, it’s looking tight at the other end of the leaderboard, with Graeme Hall, Will Best and Lacey Turner all on 27 – and the latter’s pro partner, Vito Coppola, was forced to defend his Foxtrot choreography as the judges claimed he had broken the rules.

Tune in to the results show at 7.15pm on Sunday 15 November to see who makes it through to Blackpool.

Recap all the action from Strictly week eight below...