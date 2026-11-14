Further cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire

Further cold health alerts have been issued for Sunday night and next week, meaning the weather is “likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services”, after forecasters said Britons should enjoy a milder weekend.

The alerts were issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, and will be in place from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Thursday.

These alerts mean the weather is “likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services”, including an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life to vulnerable people, the agency said.

Colder temperatures are set to return on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

It comes after forecasters said Britons should enjoy a milder weekend, before colder temperatures return on Monday.

Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: “This is the latest Cold-Health Alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.”

Mr Coleman added people should try to heat the rooms they use the most if possible and dress warmly during colder spells.

Most of the UK is set to enjoy a “fine day” on Saturday with some sunshine, the Met Office said.

However, some heavy rain and showers are set to move in from the west and bring patchy rain and a brisk breeze across the north and far west.

There is also potential for snow in north-west Scotland, the forecaster said.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon are expected to vary between 8C in Aberdeen and Manchester and 12C in Plymouth.

Saturday night should remain dry across central and eastern parts of England with clear spells and some frost, though cloudier conditions are forecast elsewhere as well as some showery rain.

Showery rain could sweep across some areas on Saturday night (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay above freezing in the morning, with sunshine forecast in the east in the morning and across the far north and west later in the day.

Conditions are otherwise expected to be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, and potential hill snow in the north.

But Britons should brace themselves for colder temperatures which are set to return on Monday.

While many will still enjoy some sunshine, wintry showers are forecast in the far north and hill snow is set to move north across the UK into Tuesday.

The brighter weather will continue throughout the week, though people should expect declining temperatures, the Met Office said.

On Friday night, temperatures plunged as low as minus 6.6C in Sennybridge, near Brecon in south Wales, and minus 6.5C in Shap, a village near Penrith in Cumbria.

The first yellow cold health alerts of the season were issued earlier this week by the UKHSA for the West Midlands and the North West, and remained in place until noon on Saturday.