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In the main event of UFC 334 this evening, Ciryl Gane makes his first defence of the heavyweight title, taking on the divisive Josh Hokit.

Gane won the interim belt in June by stopping Alex Pereira at the White House, before being elevated when regular champion Tom Aspinall gave up the main title in September – due to an eye injury caused by Gane in 2025, no less.

• FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 334 pits Gane against Hokit as Nunes faces Harrison

Gane has proven divisive himself, but in Hokit, the Frenchman faces one of the most-controversial fighters on the roster, with the American’s WWE-style character rubbing many fans the wrong way.

UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (right) during his win over Alex Pereira (Getty)

And in the co-main event, all-time great Amanda Nunes comes out of retirement to challenge Kayla Harrison – one of her former teammates – for the bantamweight title.

The fight was due to take place earlier this year, but a neck injury forced Harrison out of the contest. Now, one of the biggest bouts in women’s MMA history finally goes ahead.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is UFC 334?

UFC 334 will take place on Saturday 14 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the card will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via HBO Max, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the action.

Odds

Gane – 1/2; Hokit – 13/8

Harrison – 4/7; Nunes – 7/5

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting offers from UK bookmakers.

Amanda Nunes (right) will come out of retirement to challenge former teammate Kayla Harrison (Getty)

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Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Ciryl Gane (C) vs Josh Hokit (heavyweight title)

Kayla Harrison (C) vs Amanda Nunes (women’s bantamweight title)

Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui (middleweight)

Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Josh Hokit with President Donald Trump after winning at the White House (AFP/Getty)

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Terrance McKinney def. Jim Miller via first-round TKO (left cross, 1:53)

Cesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson via first-round TKO (right cross, 3:20)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Bia Mesquita (women’s bantamweight)

Adrian Yanez vs Juan Diaz (bantamweight)

Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches (lightweight)