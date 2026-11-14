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Britney Spears’ new passion project has landed, and the pop star admitted it took a few years to get there.

A password-protected “BTiny” website went live Friday and greets visitors with the message “23 years in the making…” The site then invites people to sign up by providing their email address to be the first to know when the wait is over.

But what is the wait for?

BTiny is the name of Spears’ jewelry line, which she first mentioned in a 2003 interview.

“I do not have a clothing line, [but] I’m actually thinking about doing a jewelry line,” Spears said, according to US Magazine. “It’s going to be called BTiny, and it’s all, like, really small, intricate, little, tiny jewelry.”

Britney Spears has launched a new website where people can sign up for her project that has been ‘23 years in the making’ (Getty Images)

The jewelry line never launched, but in 2024 Spears revived the idea.

“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces,” the Baby One More Time singer wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls you’re gonna f***ing love it !!!”

The line would be a return to the spotlight, of sorts, for Spears, who last released a studio album in 2016. She has maintained an active social media presence since then.

However, some have raised concerns in recent months about her behavior online and in real life. In March, Spears was arrested for suspicion of DUI and refused for 10 minutes to get out of her car.

When she did, she smelled of booze and appeared drunk in field sobriety tests.

“Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers,” the report from the California Highway Patrol said. “Her mood changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant. She also appeared to speak with a British accent at times.”

Spears told officers, “I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel.”

The singer later pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and an impairing drug charge in connection to the case.