Police were called to Moss Bank in Crumpsall, Manchester on Saturday morning Google Maps

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Manchester early on Saturday morning.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Moss Bank, Crumpsall at around 1.34am following reports from the North West Ambulance Service that a 27-year-old man had suffered several stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries in the ambulance.

No arrests have been made, but police said initial enquiries suggested that the victim was attacked by several males.

The group of men are believed to have been wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and fled the scene in the direction of Ash Tree Road.

Police said enquiries remain ongoing, and a significant police presence is in place near the scene.

The force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area, to come forward immediately.

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone with information to come forward (PA Archive)

Detective Inspector Neil Higginson, the senior investigating officer from the Major Incident Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones at this devastating time.

“This was a shocking and tragic attack which has resulted in a young man losing his life. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and identify everyone involved.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would like to reassure the community that we are pursuing all available lines of enquiry.

“A scene will remain in place on both Moss Bank and Ash Tree Road as forensic opportunities are explored.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us however insignificant you think it might be.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log 208 of 14/11/2026, or via the LiveChat service at gmp.police.uk. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”