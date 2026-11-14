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Technology
Microsoft issues major update after key apps go offline
By Mike Taylor,13 days ago
- Microsoft has confirmed that full service has been re-established following a major global IT disruption affecting Microsoft 365 services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot.
- The tech giant stated that the widespread outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to a cyber attack or AI agents.
- The incident affected governments, healthcare, airlines, businesses and emergency services across more than 70 countries and territories.
- In the UK, NHS staff were forced to use paper records, police forces were unable to take online crime reports and pharmacies warned of prescription delays.
- Cyber minister Baroness Lloyd of Effra noted that the disruption primarily impacted back-office functions with limited effect on frontline service delivery.
IN FULL
Microsoft confirms services fully restored after major global outage