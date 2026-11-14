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Microsoft has confirmed that full service has been re-established following a major global IT disruption affecting Microsoft 365 services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot.

The tech giant stated that the widespread outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to a cyber attack or AI agents.

The incident affected governments, healthcare, airlines, businesses and emergency services across more than 70 countries and territories.

In the UK, NHS staff were forced to use paper records, police forces were unable to take online crime reports and pharmacies warned of prescription delays.

Cyber minister Baroness Lloyd of Effra noted that the disruption primarily impacted back-office functions with limited effect on frontline service delivery.

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Microsoft confirms services fully restored after major global outage