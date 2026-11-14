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Watch in full: Sudan - The war the world ignored
By Bel Trew,13 days ago
Warning readers may find this content distressing
Sudan is facing the word’s largest humanitarian, displacement and hunger crisis - yet its devastating civil war remains largely overlooked.
In this powerful new documentary, The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew and Field Producer Mohammed Amin report from the frontlines, witnessing the devastating impact of a conflict that has seen the United Nations warn of genocide.
As millions face unimaginable suffering, the film shines a light on a crisis that cannot be ignored, bringing viewers closer to the people caught up in one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian emergencies.
Watch the documentary in full.
Director, presenter: Bel Trew
Camera: Bel Trew, Sid Ahmed Ibrahim, Dan Faber
Field Producer: Mohammed Amin
Producer: Dan Faber
Editors: Todd Dalton, Vali Raza