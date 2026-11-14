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Sudan is facing the word’s largest humanitarian, displacement and hunger crisis - yet its devastating civil war remains largely overlooked.

In this powerful new documentary, The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew and Field Producer Mohammed Amin report from the frontlines, witnessing the devastating impact of a conflict that has seen the United Nations warn of genocide.

As millions face unimaginable suffering, the film shines a light on a crisis that cannot be ignored, bringing viewers closer to the people caught up in one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian emergencies.

Watch the documentary in full.

Director, presenter: Bel Trew

Camera: Bel Trew, Sid Ahmed Ibrahim, Dan Faber

Field Producer: Mohammed Amin

Producer: Dan Faber

Editors: Todd Dalton, Vali Raza