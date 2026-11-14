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Wales pulled off one of the biggest shocks in rugby history with a stunning, historic 35-28 win over New Zealand after a brilliant, brave performance in Cardiff in the Nations Championship.

Despite entering the match as huge underdogs, following three years in the relative rugby doldrums and amid constant off-field turmoil, Steve Tandy’s side somehow ended their seven-decade wait for success against the All Blacks by earning a first win over rugby’s most iconic side since 1953.

Wales flew out of the blocks at the Principality Stadium with two tries inside the first six minutes from Tomos Williams and Dewi Lake but the All Blacks hung in there and appeared to turn the match their way with a try on the stroke of half-time from Fehi Fineanganofo to level things at 21-21.

Instead, Wales started the second-half strongly and rebuilt their 14-point cushion through Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit tries before the impressive Peter Lakai pulled New Zealand within seven thanks to a 54th-minute score. The hosts then produced one of the greatest defensive stands of all-time, spending almost 20 straight minutes in their own half at one point but repelled wave after wave of All Black attack to hang on for the most incredible of victories to blow this Nations Championship wide open.

Relive the remarkable Nations Championship clash with our live blog below: