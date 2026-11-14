Most areas should enjoy a ‘fine day’ on Saturday after the frost clears, the Met Office said PA Wire

A milder weekend is on the way for much of the UK after a sharp overnight frost and the first cold health alerts of the season, forecasters have said.

The alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency, cover the West Midlands and the North West and are the first of their kind this season and will stay in force until 12pm on Saturday.

According to the agency, the alerts mean the weather is “likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services”, including an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life to vulnerable people.

The cold snap delivered its lowest readings on Friday night, when the temperature fell to minus 6.6C in Sennybridge, near Brecon in south Wales.

Shap, a village near Penrith in Cumbria, was almost as cold at minus 6.5C.

Once the frost clears on Saturday morning, most of the country should see a “fine day” with some sunshine, the Met Office said.

A yellow cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West and West Midlands (UKHSA)

Readings at that time are expected to range from 5C in Norwich and Manchester to 11C in Plymouth.

But the Met Office said heavy rain and showers are set to move in from the west, bringing patchy rain and a brisk breeze across the north and far west.

There is also potential for snow in north-west Scotland, the forecaster said.

Saturday night should stay dry across central and eastern parts of England, with clear spells and some frost.

Cloudier conditions are forecast elsewhere, along with some showery rain, the Met Office said.

The cold weather will give way to milder conditions on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in the morning.

Sunshine is forecast in the east in the morning and across the far north and west later in the day.

Saturday night should remain dry across central and eastern parts of England, with clear spells and some frost (AFP/Getty)

Otherwise, conditions are expected to be cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, and potential hill snow in the north.

Health leaders have encouraged people to check on their loved ones and neighbours, saying low temperatures can lead to a spike in the use of health and care services.

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “This is the first cold-health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.

“We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall. Keeping homes heated where possible and dressing warmly can help people stay safe and well during colder weather.”