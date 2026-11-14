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The King and Sir Elton John joked about getting older during a special radio broadcast to mark the monarch’s 78th birthday.

Charles joined the musician on Rocket Hour, his Apple Radio show, recalling poignant “magic” memories of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”, and picking Sir Elton’s hit “I’m Still Standing” for its “message of resilience”.

The exchange highlighted music’s key role in the work of The King’s Trust, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, as Charles told Sir Elton: “We and the Trust are definitely still standing.”

However, Sir Elton, 79, laughed and quipped, “I’m still sitting now, though”, with the King chuckling: “With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.”

Referencing the lyrics of “Your Song”, another popular track, the King said: “I think, in the words of another of your famous songs, I hope you don’t mind, but I would like us to play one of your own pieces which takes us back to 1986 and the Rock Gala at Wembley Arena for the 10th anniversary of my Trust.”

Charles added: “I suspect that no one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’.

“I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing”

Charles and Elton John at a royal variety performance in 2024 (Getty)

The duo selected 14 tracks including “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over”, which the King described as “rather beautiful”, Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” and Sir Rod Stewart’s rendition of “Handbags And Gladrags”.

The King picked “Giant” by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man as the song he felt summed up his charity because of its spirit of gaining strength from others.

Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody” and Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open The Door” also made the cut, as did Muse with “Feeling Good”, Skye Newman’s “Hairdresser”, Raye’s “Joy”, and Nectar Woode’s “Wine Into Water”, featuring Sir Elton on piano.

Rising star Woode has been supported by Sir Elton since the start of her career when she sent him a demo tape, while Raye met the King at an engagement with Apple in 2024.

Sir Elton asked Charles: “I know you’re a great lover of music. Can you tell me about a song that you find extremely meaningful?”

The King said there was “nothing more meaningful than love” and described seeing a “simply unforgettable performance” of Sir Paul McCartney joined by other musical stars playing “All You Need Is Love” at the finale of the Golden Jubilee concert in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in celebration of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, in 2002.

Charles said: “Well, there can surely be nothing more meaningful than love.

“This next song, ‘All You Need Is Love’ by The Beatles, takes us back, right the way back to 1967 when it was the anthem of the ‘Summer of Love’ – remember a number one on both sides of the Atlantic and a huge hit worldwide.”

He recalled seeing the single’s record sleeve showing John, George, Paul and Ringo “all sporting magnificent moustaches”.

The King said: “I shall never forget the magic of witnessing a simply unforgettable performance of ‘All You Need Is Love’ for my late mother’s Golden Jubilee at the Party At The Palace concert with Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker, and I think with Phil Collins on drums, Brian May and Eric Clapton on guitar and an all-star backing choir.

Sir Elton with King Charles at a workshop for young people in London last month (Getty)

“It really is a totally timeless song with a timeless message.”

Sir Elton said, in the conversation recorded at the Apple Music Studios in Battersea Power Station, south London, last month, he had been lucky to have met and known all The Beatles.

“They all became friends of mine. I couldn’t believe it because when I was a young boy, I remember cycling to buy Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. So when you get to become friends of your idols, it’s quite amazing.”

They also chose Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” as their opening song, with the King praising the late star for being an “electrifying character” and describing how after her death the guard at Buckingham Palace played her hit “Simply The Best”.

“It was, I hope, a small way of thanking her for the times she has performed for my charities and indeed for the joy she brought to millions of people,” the King said.

Sir Elton said Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” changed his life when his mother came home with the record.

“I’d never heard anything like it before,” he said, adding it “set me on my road to my career because from that point on, that’s all I wanted to do was to play that kind of music”.

Charles, describing coming into contact with musicians over the years, said ‘I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some of Motown’s greatest artists’ (PA)

The King said: “But it gave rise, didn’t it, in the end to the most wonderful, still the most fantastic number of lookalike Elvises who perform all over the place.”

Charles, describing coming into contact with musicians over the years, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some of Motown’s greatest artists.”

He revealed Sir Elton and Sir Rod both share a fondness for practical jokes, and introduced the track “Handbags And Gladrags” saying: “Here is Rod’s rendition and I can’t help thinking that that amazingly characterful voice has never sounded better.”

He thanked Sir Elton for being “my guide and companion” on a “fascinating musical voyage”, adding: “I hope listeners have heard some old favourites here and perhaps found some new favourites too.”

The full episode of Elton John’s Rocket Hour premiered at 9am on Saturday on Apple Music 1.

There are additional opportunities to hear it for free on Apple Music 1 on Saturday at 5pm and 10pm, and on Sunday at 2am and 6am, and on both Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits at 10am and 2pm on Sunday.

It will then be available to listen to or download from the Apple Music platform.

What songs were played?

Here is the full list of tracks chosen by the King and Sir Elton: