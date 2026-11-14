Most areas should enjoy a ‘fine day’ on Saturday after the frost clears, the Met Office said (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire

Britons can expect a milder weekend after cold health alerts were issued and temperatures plummeted overnight, forecasters have said.

After the frost clears on Saturday morning, most of the UK should enjoy a “fine day” with some sunshine, the Met Office said.

However, heavy rain and showers are set to move in from the west and bring patchy rain and a brisk breeze across the north and far west.

There is also potential for snow in north-west Scotland, the forecaster said.

Showers are set to sweep across the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Temperatures on Saturday morning are expected to vary between 5C in Norwich and Manchester, and 11C in Plymouth.

It comes after temperatures on Friday night plunged as low as minus 6.6C in Sennybridge, near Brecon in south Wales, and minus 6.5C in Shap, a village near Penrith in Cumbria.

The first yellow cold health alerts of the season were issued this week by the UK Health Security Agency for the West Midlands and the North West, and will remain in place until 12pm on Saturday.

These alerts mean the weather is “likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services”, including an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life to vulnerable people, the agency said.

Saturday night should remain dry across central and eastern parts of England, with clear spells and some frost.

Meanwhile, cloudier conditions are forecast elsewhere as well as some showery rain, the Met Office said.

On Sunday, the cold weather will give way to milder conditions, with temperatures expected to stay above freezing in the morning.

Sunshine is forecast in the east in the morning and across the far north and west later in the day.

Conditions are otherwise expected to be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, and potential hill snow in the north.