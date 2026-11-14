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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been given a 12-match ban following an on-pitch collision that led to the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel.

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee ruled that Owono used excessive force when rushing out of his area and striking De Miguel in the chest on 2 November.

De Miguel, aged 30, suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the clash and died the following day.

Spanish police have launched an investigation into potential involuntary manslaughter, although prosecutors consider criminal proceedings unlikely.

Owono expressed deep remorse for the tragic incident, while Andorra coach Carles Manso stated the goalkeeper will decide when he feels ready to return to playing.

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Andorra goalkeeper banned for 12 matches after Jesus de Miguel’s death following on-pitch collision