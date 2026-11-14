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The hot mic joke Australian PM Anthony Albanese was caught making
By Shahana Yasmin,13 days ago
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been caught on a hot microphone making a crude joke with Climate Minister Chris Bowen at the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye.
- Mr Albanese put his phone in his jacket pocket and advised Mr Bowen not to keep his own near his heart, warning that it could interfere with his rhythm.
- Mr Bowen jokes that he is more concerned about keeping his phone out of his trouser pocket; “Because of your d**k?” Mr Albanese can be heard asking. “Because of my d**k. That’s rather important, arguably more important than the heart,” Mr Bowen replies, as the pair laugh.
- A spokesperson for the Prime Minister and Environment Minister Murray Watt played down the incident, describing it as a lighthearted joke between colleagues between meetings.
- The conversation occurred prior to a business roundtable in Antalya discussing investment opportunities in Australia’s renewable energy transition.
IN FULL
Australian PM Anthony Albanese caught on hot-mic making crude joke with minister at COP31