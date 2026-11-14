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Noel Fielding has expressed regret over inappropriate jokes he made alongside Russell Brand after old television clips resurfaced.

The Great British Bake Off presenter stated he was horrified by Brand's crimes and emphasised that their relationship was strictly professional.

Fielding's statement follows Brand being sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

A resurfaced clip from the 2007 broadcast of Big Fat Quiz of the Year highlighted uncomfortable comments made towards singer Lily Allen.

Allen previously described the 2007 incident as horrendous, noting she laughed along at the time due to the culture of the era.

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Noel Fielding ‘appalled’ at ‘horrible jokes’ he made with Russell Brand