Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was sent off at the end of the defeat to Japan Reuters

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s last-gasp goal secured a famous win for Japan against Brazil, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were both sent off protesting their last-gasp defeat in Singapore.

Coventry City’s Sakamoto, brought on as substitute, lifted a composed finish over the goalkeeper Pedro Morisco in the 90th minute after Brazil had fought from two goals down following a stunning Vinicius Jr double.

Brazil complained there had been a foul from Takumi Minamino in the build-up, and their protests to the Singapore referee led to dismissals for Ancelotti and Raphinha, who had that point had been taken off.

Brazil were furious at Japan’s opener, too, when goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura gave Japan a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes, with the Selecao’s high line looking suspect and their defence all at sea.

But Brazil’s response before half-time was impressive and Vinicius unleashed a rocket of a shot to beat goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, as Japan faced constant pressure before half-time.

Japan looked to have been denied a famous win when Vinicius curled a stunning strike beyond the dive of Suzuki, who could only push the effort onto the post and watch as it deflected in off the other post to cross the line.

But Sakamoto’s dramatic winner meant Japan earned revenge in what was a rematch of the summer’s World Cup last-32 clash, where Brazil broke their hearts with Gabriel Martinelli’s late goal in Houston.