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A 500-foot asphalt tanker collided with an American Cruise Lines paddlewheel riverboat carrying up to 190 people on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans.

The riverboat capsized and sank shortly after the collision, throwing dozens of passengers and crew members into the river's strong currents.

Emergency responders rescued everyone from the water, resulting in no deaths or critical injuries in what Mayor Helena Moreno described as a miracle.

At least 32 people were hospitalised for medical evaluation following the massive emergency response effort along the riverfront.

US Coast Guard officials stated the tanker may have suffered a steering failure, though the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

IN FULL

‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: All passengers accounted for after New Orleans riverboat crash, officials say