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New Orleans
Passengers rescued from capsized riverboat after tank crash in New Orleans
By Jasmine FernándezErin KellerAlex Woodward,13 days ago
- A 500-foot asphalt tanker collided with an American Cruise Lines paddlewheel riverboat carrying up to 190 people on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans.
- The riverboat capsized and sank shortly after the collision, throwing dozens of passengers and crew members into the river's strong currents.
- Emergency responders rescued everyone from the water, resulting in no deaths or critical injuries in what Mayor Helena Moreno described as a miracle.
- At least 32 people were hospitalised for medical evaluation following the massive emergency response effort along the riverfront.
- US Coast Guard officials stated the tanker may have suffered a steering failure, though the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
IN FULL
‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: All passengers accounted for after New Orleans riverboat crash, officials say