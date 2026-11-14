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Transatlantic passengers in the UK faced disruption as air traffic control problems brought flights to a standstill across the US.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all flights nationwide on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

US airspace reopened on Friday evening after four hours, but US officials said recovery would be slow, with tens of thousands of passengers stranded and analysts expecting disruption to last for days.

Almost 10,000 flights were cancelled according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

By Saturday morning the knock-on effect in the UK was limited to delays on some flights on US carriers.

Tim Johnson, consumer director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “While US flights have resumed, there may be some follow-on disruption as airlines work to re-book affected passengers and get all services back to normal.”

“Anyone due to travel on flights between the UK and USA should check with their airline for the latest information before heading to the airport.”