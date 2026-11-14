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A massive air traffic control outage caused a nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday night, halting departing flights for more than four hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated the failure occurred when a contractor replacing old copper wiring with new fibre wire caused an equipment overload.

FAA administrator Bryan Bedford promised the worst of the disruption was over, with flight schedules expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday.

President Donald Trump attributed the meltdown to 55-year-old broken infrastructure, while Democratic lawmakers called for congressional hearings and a full investigation.

The system failure affected 22 regional air traffic control centres, raising severe concerns regarding the safety and resilience of the national aviation network.

IN FULL

Trump blames US ground stop outage on ‘old broken stuff’ while Democrats demand answers over airport chaos