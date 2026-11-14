undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Politics
Trump says ‘old broken stuff’ to blame for US air traffic outage as Duffy points finger at copper wire
By Rhian LubinAlex LangErin Keller,13 days ago
- A massive air traffic control outage caused a nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday night, halting departing flights for more than four hours.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated the failure occurred when a contractor replacing old copper wiring with new fibre wire caused an equipment overload.
- FAA administrator Bryan Bedford promised the worst of the disruption was over, with flight schedules expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday.
- President Donald Trump attributed the meltdown to 55-year-old broken infrastructure, while Democratic lawmakers called for congressional hearings and a full investigation.
- The system failure affected 22 regional air traffic control centres, raising severe concerns regarding the safety and resilience of the national aviation network.
IN FULL
Trump blames US ground stop outage on ‘old broken stuff’ while Democrats demand answers over airport chaos