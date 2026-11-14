undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Is Japan vs Brazil on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch international friendly
By Will Castle,13 days ago
Brazil will clash with Japan in a repeat of their 2026 World Cup thriller on Saturday morning.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side emerged 2-1 victors in a dramatic last-32 tie the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli’s 95th-minute winner breaking Japanese hearts in Houston.
Renewing hostilities with the Selecao, Japan will seek revenge against Brazil as the two sides meet in a friendly in Singapore.
It’s Brazil second visit to Asia in as many international breaks, romping to a 4-0 victory in India last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Japan vs Brazil?
Japan’s friendly with Brazil kicks off at 10:15am GMT on Saturday 14 November at the Singapore National Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Fans can follow the game using The Independent’s live blog.
Team news
Japan are without a handful of star players with Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, Crystal Palace defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and striker Ayase Ueda - who scored last time out - sidelined through injury.
Ancelotti is operating with a youthful squad that does not include Alisson Becker, Marquinhos and Matheus Cunha, while Joao Pedro is out with a thigh problem. Raphinha is involved despite only recently recovering from a muscle issue, and could start along with Vinicius Jr.
Predicted line-ups
Japan XI: Suzuki; Seko, Itakura, Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kubo, Maeda; Ogawa
Brazil XI: Bento; Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Gabriel, Augusto; Bontempo, Gomes, Santos; Rayan, Endrick, Vinicius Jr