Raphinha runs during the International Friendly match between Australia Socceroos and Brazil at Queensland Getty

Brazil will clash with Japan in a repeat of their 2026 World Cup thriller on Saturday morning.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side emerged 2-1 victors in a dramatic last-32 tie the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli’s 95th-minute winner breaking Japanese hearts in Houston.

Renewing hostilities with the Selecao, Japan will seek revenge against Brazil as the two sides meet in a friendly in Singapore.

It’s Brazil second visit to Asia in as many international breaks, romping to a 4-0 victory in India last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Brazil?

Japan’s friendly with Brazil kicks off at 10:15am GMT on Saturday 14 November at the Singapore National Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Fans can follow the game using The Independent’s live blog.

Team news

Japan are without a handful of star players with Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, Crystal Palace defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and striker Ayase Ueda - who scored last time out - sidelined through injury.

Ancelotti is operating with a youthful squad that does not include Alisson Becker, Marquinhos and Matheus Cunha, while Joao Pedro is out with a thigh problem. Raphinha is involved despite only recently recovering from a muscle issue, and could start along with Vinicius Jr.

Predicted line-ups

Japan XI: Suzuki; Seko, Itakura, Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kubo, Maeda; Ogawa

Brazil XI: Bento; Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Gabriel, Augusto; Bontempo, Gomes, Santos; Rayan, Endrick, Vinicius Jr