If you had registered for this weekend’s America After Trump conference in Dallas, Texas, before the end of May, you could have chosen two signed copies of various books, including White Genocide and 19 Reasons to Repeal the 19th Amendment – the law that gave women the right to vote in America. So, it will come as no surprise then that the speakers gathering this weekend comprise a rogues’ gallery of far-right nationalist agitators, including a former GB News presenter and the brother of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host.

But far from representing the last gasp of an extremist Christian movement that has had to face up to a Maga drubbing in the midterms, one expert believes this gathering showcases one faction of the Christian right vying for power in a post-Trump America. And that those factions are currently engaged in a “low-grade civil war”.

Tickets to the Christ is King – America After Trump conference, organised by New Christian Right (NXR), a Christian nationalist media operation built to advance a theocratic vision of America, were $250 each – or $350 for a “marital pass” if you attended as a couple. The man behind NXR is Joel Webbon, senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church in Georgetown, Texas – a self-described Christian nationalist who believes women should be stripped of the right to vote and that his movement will win “with or without a majority vote”.

Webbon is one of 11 speakers in Dallas this weekend. Also on the bill is Calvin Robinson, a British-born cleric and former presenter on GB News and spokesperson for Ukip who moved to America in 2024. There’s also Buckley Carlson, brother of Tucker, the former Fox News host who now hosts his own show online. Buckley served as deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance until April this year and now works in political consulting.

The most recognisable speaker, however, is Alex Jones, founder of the alt-right media network Infowars, the man who spent years claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax – a lie that cost him nearly $1.5bn in defamation damages – and who marched with the Proud Boys on the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Jones is the draw, says Matthew Taylor, an expert in American religion and author of The Violent Take It by Force: The Christian Movement that is Threatening Our Democracy. On his election-night livestream, as the results came in, Jones decided Trump was a Democratic plant, and that was the reason Republicans performed so poorly. “I’m 100 per cent at war with Trump”, he told his audience

“That’s obviously incredibly absurd, like everything that Alex Jones says,” Taylor tells The Independent. “But Alex Jones still has some juice.” And his message segues nicely into the actual purpose of the conference, which is to outline how to win the war of the Christian right in America for the future. One of the proposed political visions includes repealing women’s right to vote.

Father Calvin Robinson faced backlash last year after mimicking Elon Musk’s salute at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington, DC (X/National Pro-Life Summit)

While the conference's published speaker list contains no serving Trump cabinet secretary or senior White House official, the connections are through political access, family relations, media influence and former Trump associates. Bringing together Christian nationalists, far-right media personalities and political figures – some still with direct links to the Maga political world – the conference is discussing what and who should succeed Trump and how to build a more explicitly Christian American political movement.

That movement has, Taylor says, now coalesced around the phrase “America First” and it has become their slogan. “‘America First’ goes back to the 1930s when there was an America First Party that was very much opposed to World War II.”

In the last few years, he says, there has been a fracture between the coalition of extremist Christian factions that Trump was able to bring together. “It really started with October 7 and the Gaza war,” he says, adding that the charismatic, Pentecostal evangelical wing of American nationalism continued its support for Israel throughout the war – which was opposed by the antisemitic wing that today is represented by people like Tucker Carlson, the far-right podcaster Candace Owens and a “hardline group of Calvinists” led by Joel Webbon.

In the middle of these factions was Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who acted as a bridge between right-wing conservatism and the younger online right until his assassination in September 2025. Kirk was, Taylor says, “a kind of referee between those two camps and was respected by both sides. “Similar to Trump, he could kind of toggle in ways that could hold together this coalition, and he was really being pressured – even in the weeks before his death – to kind of pick a side, but he didn’t.”

Alex Jones split with Trump after the Republicans’ midterm defeat (Getty)

That moment, on 10 September 2025, when Kirk was shot marks the fracture point where “this kind of low-grade war between these factions really started,” Taylor says. “Then Tucker goes and brings Nick Fuentes [the white nationalist live-streamer who leads a movement built on Holocaust denial and “America First” nationalism] on his podcast, and that becomes this other trigger point where there’s a mainstreaming of American Nazism.”

Taylor says that since then, a war has been brewing between these different extremist Christian voices and forces. Then Trump took America to war in Iran. That decision, Taylor says, served to drive the wedge further between the factions. It caused Tucker Carlson to publicly break with Trump and the Republican Party, apologising to his audience for ever supporting the president and “misleading people”.

The shooting of right-wing influencer Kirk – as well as Israel’s war on Gaza – led to a fracture between extremist factions in Maga (Getty)

Carlson, who is not speaking at this weekend’s conference, however, is aligned with its manifesto, Taylor says. “And this America First faction that has disavowed Trump and which feels like he has not been hardline enough on immigration, that he is being manipulated by Israel and by Netanyahu, and which slips into constant racist and antisemitic bile … is now breaking into the mainstream.”

Worryingly, Taylor thinks that in this battle of far-right Christianity between the charismatic Christians as embodied by the pastor and televangelist Paula White, who is one of Donald Trump's closest religious advisers, and this new “tribe”, it’s the Christ is King faction that will likely be the victors.

He says: “What we’re seeing is this kind of turning of the tide within right-wing politics where they’ve got some real traction right now among the young and they are leaning into this moment to say: Donald Trump was always an imperfect vessel; he was never truly in our camp.”

So who will this faction anoint two years from now when America once again goes to the polls – this time to pick a president? Taylor says it seems that JD Vance is currently making a play, that “he’s thrown in with the America First crowd”.

Paula White, left, Trump’s spiritual adviser, praying with the president last year (AFP/Getty)

And he believes Tucker Carlson could play kingmaker. “He has backed Vance in a lot of respects. Vance’s post-election tweet where he kind of said the war in Iran was what caused this election debacle and that we need to change our relationship with Israel – those are all Tucker’s talking points.”

Even the title of the conference is, Taylor says, a kind of dog whistle. “‘Christ is King’ has a very deep history in American Catholicism,” he says, “and it gets deployed these days by people like Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.”

But why is this extreme faction of far-right Christianity resonating so much? Taylor says that in times of great uncertainty and real societal upheaval, people run towards reactionary movements.

This America First faction has disavowed Trump and feels like he has not been hardline enough on immigration

Matthew Taylor, American religion expert and author

“They feel like it gives them a kind of anchoring in a world of chaos. And right now we have chaos in terms of the kind of disruption to the global order as the United States becomes less and less the global hegemon, and where you see a rising China, a rising Russia, the crack-up of Nato. And on top of that we've got climate change, which drives the refugee crises. Parts of the globe are becoming virtually uninhabitable, and people have to flee with their families to find safe places to live, and often they're fleeing across borders. And migration crises create reactionary, right-wing backlashes.”

Because of this, he says, there is an element of American society that is attracted to the idea of going back to what was once a white national vision of the country, “a return to Jim Crow.”

Ironically, Calvin Robinson, the British cleric and former GB News presenter who is speaking at this weekend’s event, happens to be Black. “You can find quite a few people of colour operating within these kinds of far right spaces,” Taylor says, “and it rarely works out well for them in the end. I mean look at what’s happened with Vivek Ramaswamy, who has tried to signal [all the] solid far-right credentials that he can muster and ... they castigate him for it.”

The far-right activist Ann Coulter told Ramaswamy she couldn’t vote for him “because you’re an Indian”. Nick Fuentes called him an “anchor baby” – a term meaning a child born of a non-citizen mother – and urged Ohioans to vote for his Democratic opponent.

Robinson, however, is perfectly aligned with the agenda to repeal women’s voting rights, and has previously endorsed the proposal as “some good Christian sexism”. Last month he wrote that universal suffrage was a mistake, arguing that only male heads of Anglo-Christian households should be eligible to stand for election in Britain, and only Anglo-Christian male heads of households should be allowed to vote. Women, he argued, should concentrate on domestic and maternal responsibilities.

Many thought the long-running backlash to the progress that was made by the civil rights movement, to the sexual revolution, and full enfranchisement in the 1960s, peaked with Trump and Trumpism. However, for attendees of this conference, they are only getting started. Taylor says these extreme ideas now being put forward by the speakers in Dallas this weekend offer a form of certainty and opportunity to some for taking the Maga movement to the next level.

“As Trump’s coalition crumbles, as Trump's own career crumbles and fades into the background, which of these camps will emerge victorious?” Taylor asks. “I think that is going to be one of the core questions in the 2028 primary on the Republican side.”

Either way, whoever wins this war will inherit a diminished prize. If the Christian right is split in two, that matters, because for all the talk of a mandate, Trump won in the national popular vote in 2024 by just 1.5 percentage points, the smallest of any president with a popular-vote win since 1968. The next Republican leader will need every vote they can get, and that, unfortunately for the likes of Robinson and the Christ is King movement, includes women.