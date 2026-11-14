With apologies to the British academic Andrew Wilkinson, who coined the term in the 1960s, “oracy” is an ugly word for the profoundly human capability of speaking, empathising, persuading and exercising judgement.

Those abilities matter more as technology advances at dizzying speed. Education chief Lucy Powell is right, therefore, to insist schools introduce a focus on oracy. We live in an age of algorithm-fuelled screen addiction and a rising tide of anaemic AI-generated prose. It increasingly reminds me of the “Engine” encountered by Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver, the contraption that generates books by mechanically combining words. Three centuries later, we have artificial intelligence performing the same task, churning out text with coherence and fluency.

Nonetheless, I’m still an optimist and don’t agree with the doom-mongers who warn we’re heading for a dystopian brave new world where humanity is subservient to machines.

The mechanical production of words is not the same as possessing knowledge or understanding. What’s more, there is an aesthetic chasm between machine-made prose and writing born of the real human experiences of compassion, empathy, moral judgement and everything else that makes life worthwhile. AI-generated writing lacks, as Pope Leo observes, the spark of humanity. Just as we can tell the difference and usually prefer home-made cooking to a microwaved ready meal, we can generally spot the difference between AI-assembled pallid prose and quality human writing. Frankly, I’m yet to see a machine write as beautifully as WB Yeats, for example.

So, I remain brimming with glad grace for the future but I’m not complacent. The more fluent the machines become, the more deliberately schools must teach children what the words are for, how to express thoughts, question assertions and understand how to communicate as human beings.

If that starts with instilling in children a love of poetry and Shakespeare, that can only be a good thing. Though there were problems of parental drink abuse in my childhood home, there was much love of poetry, literature, music and drama too. One of my fondest childhood memories is of my dad reading aloud to me poems like Charles Causley’s “Colonel Fazackerley Butterworth-Toast”. In my teenage years, my dad and I – proud Salfordians both – would play the Northern poet John Cooper Clarke’s Disguise in Love LP on repeat.

At my North Manchester comprehensive, inspiring teachers introduced me to the power of Shakespeare’s plays. I consider myself fortunate to have enjoyed such formative experiences. Poetry and Shakespeare have long nourished my imagination and given me a language to make sense of the world. Poetry has been and continues to be, in Voltaire’s words, for me, “the music of the soul”.

In March, two months after suffering a stroke, Jonathan Ashworth was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal. (PA Wire)

That’s been especially true over recent months when poetry and Shakespeare helped me journey through what Susan Sontag called the “kingdom of the sick,” a land I crossed into earlier this year when I suffered a stroke on New Year’s Day. In hospital, confused and fearful and struggling with the uncertainty of what was ahead, I reached for my favourite passages from Shakespeare to reassure myself I could still articulate words and test my memory. There, in a hospital bed, I lay, quoting Hamlet’s “What a piece of work is a man” monologue, gloomily pondering mortality and whether we were no more than the “quintessence of dust”, before turning to Shakespeare’s more uplifting Sonnet 116 and meditating on consistent love. The other patients and clinical staff must have considered me very eccentric, but undeterred, I carried on. I’m convinced that ongoing poetry recital, finding its rhythm, pausing at the right moments, understanding the cadences and reading aloud, has helped hugely in my ongoing stroke recovery.

Every week I now ask for poetry requests and then post a recital on Instagram. I’ve recited favourites, from Yeats’s “Cloths of Heaven” to Mary Oliver’s “Wild Geese”. The overall response has convinced me people still want to hear poetry spoken aloud for the rhythm, emotional force and human experience. Anyone doubting the emotional power of such spoken word should look up Richard Burton reciting from Hamlet or Judy Dench reciting from Tennyson’s “Ulysses”. Lucy Powell should make both required viewing in schools.

Not only do many of us take pleasure in reciting poetry, but research shows that memorising poetry activates neural pathways in our brains, too. In that sense, I like to think there is some science behind my belief that it helps with stroke recovery.

In The Tempest, Shakespeare has Caliban speak of a place where “the isle is full of noises, sounds and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not”. In this age where machines can manufacture millions of words in seconds, we can’t allow humanity to forget the sheer wonder of language with its capacity to move and stir our imagination, connecting us to one another.

Jonathan Ashworth was MP for Leicester South between 2011 and 2024