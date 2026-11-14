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In the eight years since I broke my nasty NDA with Harvey Weinstein, there has been a news story pretty much every month involving NDAs – whether the Post Office cover-up around former employees taking their own lives, or the revelations about Mohammed al-Fayed harassing female employees.

Since I have spoken up, I have been approached every week by people – mostly women – from all over the world and from every sector. They are all struggling, emotionally, professionally, and psychologically, under the weight of having a basic human right taken away from them by an NDA – their voice.

NDAs have become the standard way for people in positions of power to protect their reputation. It doesn’t have to be someone with huge power, but the higher someone’s profile, and the bigger the business, the more value there is in their reputation. At this point nothing would surprise me at this point with regard to other names that are emerging.

Legislation around NDAs is changing, which is great. Since last October, if you are a victim or witness to a crime, then no NDA can stop you from speaking to any regulated professional bodies, police, lawyers, therapists or members of your family, but from next year you will be able to disclose your experience of crime to anyone, including the media. From next September, new employment rights mean that you cannot be silenced about harassment or discrimination at work either. These are huge steps forward to protect people in vulnerable positions, but they need to go further.

Legislation has massively improved to protect employees and victims of crime, but there are still gaps in protection. The correct use of a confidentiality agreement is to protect intellectual property, trade secrets, or personal privacy. Powerful men and organisations using NDAs to conceal bullying, sexual harassment or other harm is a misuse.

In the meantime, misuse is still all too common. If you can use a perfectly legitimate tool to hide the rape and abuse of young women, to protect celebrities or financiers – or to hide medical malpractice or faulty building regulations that cause harm – then it makes a mockery of our legal system.

People who sign an NDA cannot talk about their experience to anyone. They can’t explain to their friends and family what has happened, and this stops them from processing a traumatic experience. An NDA has become the standard way that people in positions of power protect their reputation.

It’s important to highlight that NDAs are not pieces of paper with big red letters saying NDA; it is any type of confidentiality clause in settlement agreements which stops you from talking about something that has happened to you or another individual. And when you lose your voice, you lose your power. These clauses have become completely standard in settlement agreements – but you have every right to cross it out if it goes further than protecting trade secrets.

Zelda Perkins with Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998 (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

It is very unlikely that any NDAs would be upheld in court if they were hiding sexual misconduct or harm, but that is not really the point. The people who end up signing them usually do not have the wherewithal to take these agreements to court and test them, as it is an extremely expensive and lengthy procedure. Which is why, even if they aren’t legally enforceable, these agreements work so well.

Multiple celebrities, athletes and public figures have successfully used the courts to keep allegations of their behaviour out of the spotlight: a story this week cited that a total of 111 applications for new privacy injunctions were made over the past decade, according to official figures. So of course there is more to come.

And while Lisa Nandy is – rightly – telling creative industries to get their house in order, this is something that is happening in all industries, not least in politics: NDAs are common in Westminster. And also legal firms, as evidenced by Harriet Harmon’s independent review into bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment at the bar.

This is a health and safety issue, a consumer issue, a public safety issue and a medical sector issue too. NDAs are everywhere: it’s just that when they involve high-profile people, it has a much more emotive effect.

To really make lasting change, we have to change the system, a system which currently enables people in power to behave with impunity

Society’s sycophancy to celebrity and power is part of the problem. Russell Brand’s behaviour wasn’t so much an open secret as an open sore. These stories about famous men could have come out long ago, but it comes down to when the women who had been abused felt able to come forward: and the power of the NDA is that every victim is isolated and believes they can’t speak.

Breaking one isn’t a simple decision. By breaking their NDA, yes, women might be doing the right thing for others, but it can be at an enormous personal cost. They also have to take the horrible risks of going public: getting trolled and bullied and being viewed as a “whistleblower”, which can affect future employment, because no one wants to employ a “trouble maker”.

Russell Brand and David Walliams in 2006 – both have used NDAs (PA)

The reality is that people who speak up should be seen as valuable citizens or employees: they care, and they have an ethical framework. Business is beginning to understand, whether for moral and ethical reasons or their bottom line, that if they want to have a productive, successful company, they have to look after their employees and get rid of any abusers in their midst. They have to support victims, not protect reputations, because if there is a persistent pattern of behaviour, problems in the business will persist. They have to change behaviour, and that includes low-level bullying.

It’s important not to get too distracted by the pursuit of the individual. We can’t change a psychopath, but we can make sure they don’t harm others – and that is where the law comes in. To really make lasting change, we have to change the system, a system which currently enables people in power to behave with impunity.

I have heard from three women in the last week who say that they have broken or are going to break their NDA because they think that there is more public understanding and that the right people are listening. I’ve often thought that we should choose a day – like April Fool’s Day – when every woman who has ever signed an NDA speaks out and breaks it at the same time. If they did, I truly believe there would be very little chance of recrimination if the NDA was covering up misconduct.

But it is a perversion of our system that victims have to take the risk of exposing themselves and, by putting themselves into the public domain, which can be a horrible experience. know how frightening that is, and I would never encourage anyone to do that unless they think that going public would be less painful than not having a voice.

Still, while I wouldn’t necessarily recommend going on the journey I have been on, I have no regrets. Nothing was as bad as the pain of the truth being silenced and not being able to live and speak as myself. And I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to turn something really negative into something positive – changing the law. It has given me back the faith in life that I completely lost as a 25-year-old, and I have at last regained my power by reclaiming my voice.

Happily, things are changing. I have huge confidence in the government's ability to do what it has promised, but legislative change, like cultural change, does not happen overnight.

What is particularly really helpful about Walliams and Brands’ use of NDA's being exposed is that it has brought to light, to a whole new audience demographic, how dangerous these legal tools NDAs, are – and how we are all at risk from them. This is why NDA law must change and people must understand they can say no to being silenced.

Zelda Perkins is the founder of cantbuymysilence.co.uk

As told to Victoria Young