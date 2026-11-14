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It’s that time of year when the advertising blitz begins, guides for presents for him and her are everywhere, and thoughts turn to the coming festivities.

In the run-up to Christmas too, there are the inevitable tales of woe – warnings about shortages of key products or shoddy goods or over-indulgence or dire TV schedules. All predictable, and yet somehow the great day always passes, and everything is well.

I am going to stick my neck out and say this time it does feel different. Borrowing costs have just risen, and there is a hint of more in the offing. The cost of living continues to climb – what cost £10 in 2021 now costs £12.88.

The TUC reckons that over the past five years, households with mortgages have spent an average £9,034 extra on mortgage payments (£1,806 extra a year). Those with loans have spent an additional £1,911 on repayments (£382 extra a year). Rental charges have climbed at a higher rate than mortgages. Meanwhile, households have also spent, on average, £2,644 extra on electricity and gas bills (£529 extra a year) and £372 extra on water bills (£74 extra a year).

That means households have found an additional £13,961 for bills on average over the last five years or an extra £2,792 a year.

Londoners have had it worse – their spending on goods and services has gone up 34 per cent compared to March 2020, according to Trust for London. What does that mean? That households in the capital need to spend about a third more to achieve the same standard of living as they did before the pandemic.

Wages have not kept up with those increases. This too is against a backdrop of job losses blamed on AI, higher expenses of employing permanent staff, difficulties faced in securing permanent work among graduates and the young, and ongoing global uncertainty. Oh, and no sooner will the wrapping paper have been discarded, the leftovers eaten and the decorations brought down than energy bills will leap in January.

Did someone say happy Christmas? Which is why the prime minister was quick to point to the cost of living as the most pressing issue facing his government and others, now that the US midterms are out of the way. Andy Burnham said: “President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that’s the cost of living.”

Burnham said the whole world must work together to tackle cost of living pressures (AFP/Getty)

Burnham admitted he cannot relieve the financial pressures until the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are resolved. That is outside his control. Where he could be exerting influence and going further is at home, in the UK. The US elections have been and gone, so too has John Healey’s first Budget.

While it was rightly lauded for exhibiting fiscal discipline and not pandering to the left, there was also a sense of: so what? Especially worrying is the thought that the “breathing space for the working people of Britain and businesses, both large and small” he afforded did not go anything like far enough, that the additional oxygen Healey created will soon be exhausted.

The sense was and is of a government struggling to keep pace. Matters are not helped by the fact that ministers and officials are focusing on the next item on the Burnham agenda, the development of Labour’s 10-year plan. There is no harm in thinking ahead and being big and bold, but it would be reassuring if they also concentrated heavily on the present and short-term.

This opinion research finding should provoke alarm: 55 per cent of UK employees say they have no money left after the 10th day of the month or only just enough to get by, a nine per cent increase on the previous year.

The stark finding came from an international employee survey conducted by a global employee benefits provider. Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) of the British workers questioned said inflation and its effect on purchasing power was a major concern, with 21 per cent saying it was constantly on their minds.

That charge of timidity does not only apply to the government. Leading think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) accuses the Bank of England of being too hesitant, arguing it risks keeping inflation above its target of 2 per cent until at least 2030.

The NIESR director David Aikman urged the Bank to be tougher in attacking inflation, saying he expects workers to demand inflation-linked salary rises. “Inflation is set to rise above 4 per cent in the new year, just as most pay awards for 2027 are being agreed, so the risk that it becomes embedded is rising. One further quarter-point rise is unlikely to be enough, and the longer the [Monetary Policy Committee] waits, the more it will eventually need to do.”

Healey offered only bits here and there to consumers and businesses. Nor did he take an axe to soaring public spending. He is playing a risky game, with the bond markets poised to pounce should evidence of savings not be forthcoming. The government faces a £30bn shortfall, according to estimates, if the current situation persists. The next Comprehensive Spending Review is due to take place in 2027. It cannot occur soon enough.

Some small budgetary relief, writing a 10-year plan, waiting for that spending review, the Bank putting up rates by a tiny amount – none of it is sufficient to properly address the here and now and the reality facing many families and businesses this season.

Healey, Burnham and the Bank have no excuse for making merry. They must step up.