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As diplomatic efforts continue to find a way to end the fighting between Iran and the United States, developments across the region suggest that the crisis is no longer confined to Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions or the military balance of power. The central issue is now the future of its political system and its ability to navigate the multiple crises it faces at home and abroad.

The outcome of the US midterm elections has created a new opportunity for the country, as President Trump, under pressure from American public opinion to end the war, is prepared to seek a compromise. This is a limited but potentially decisive window of opportunity, and Iran’s ability to seize it will depend on the negotiating skills of its representatives and their influence over the country’s decision-making authorities. Statements from the Trump administration and recent diplomatic efforts suggest that Washington continues to keep the door open to negotiations. The role of US vice-president JD Vance in directing the latest diplomatic initiatives also indicates that the White House, at least for now, regards reaching an agreement as a serious option.

Iran is not in a position to withstand the costs of another prolonged war without suffering severe economic, social and political consequences. Much of the burden would fall on ordinary Iranians, who have already endured years of sanctions, economic hardship and political restrictions.

The Trump administration, for its part, faces domestic pressure about the economic consequences of the war. An agreement that prevents a return to hostilities could therefore benefit both sides.

The problem is that Tehran may believe that it is now in a position to impose more extensive conditions. Such an assessment, however, could lead the Islamic Republic to make a serious strategic miscalculation.

A woman aims a weapon at a ‘Janfada’ (Sacrifice for the Homeland) military training camp in Azadi Square in Tehran on 10 November (AFP/Getty)

Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity is among the issues Washington insists must be resolved. According to reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to that level has reached approximately 440kg. The fate of this material will be a decisive factor in any future agreement.

Accepting these conditions would not be easy for the Islamic Republic. For years, the Iranian regime has presented its nuclear programme as a source of national prestige and negotiating leverage. Nevertheless, if preserving the political system and preventing a further escalation of the crisis become its priorities, Tehran may find itself compelled to reconsider some aspects of its nuclear policies.

Even if Tehran and Washington reach an agreement to end hostilities, it will not necessarily bring stability back to Iran. Iranian society faces a range of grievances that existed long before the war began and have not disappeared because of it.

A large segment of Iran’s population is dissatisfied with the status quo. Experience over recent years has shown that public discontent cannot be contained solely through security measures or by invoking external threats. It is possible that people will not immediately return to the streets once the fighting ends. But that does not mean their demands have been forgotten. Instead, the nature of public demands and activism may change, while social pressure for a change in the way the country is governed could intensify.

Peace could create the conditions necessary for a return to political pragmatism, the strengthening of national and grassroots forces, and a reduction in the influence of military and extremist factions. Achieving such an outcome, however, would depend on the political will within the country and the ability of Iranian society to pursue its demands.

Iran now stands at a critical juncture, where decisions made in Tehran could shape not only the outcome of negotiations with Washington but also the country’s political future.

If the Islamic Republic misses the opportunity for compromise, it could face another round of military and economic pressure. But even if it agrees to a deal, it will confront a different challenge: a society that, after years of crises and war, is no longer satisfied merely with promises of reduced tensions and sanctions relief.

Perhaps the most important reality is that the end of the war will not mark the end of Iran’s underlying crisis. The real challenge will begin once the guns fall silent: Who will determine Iran’s future, and on what basis will they claim the authority to do so? Will it be the power structure that has governed the country for years, or the people who seek a decisive role in shaping their own destiny?