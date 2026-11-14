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Congress is supposed to be a branch of US government coequal in power to the president – and after two years of supine capitulation to an all-powerful executive, it is clear that it intends to finally resume its constitutional role.

Robert Garcia, the incoming Chair of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, celebrated election night by posting the words “Lawyer Up” on X. Congress has the power of investigative oversight, including the subpoena power, in allowing it to fulfil its function.

But the Trump Administration has indicated that it does not intend to “lawyer up” and fight subpoenas in court. In the first Trump administration, officials simply ignored the subpoenas and hoped to run out the clock. That did not work for Steve Bannon or Peter Navarro, both of whom went to jail for contempt of Congress.

Now, however, there is a new strategy.

Attorney general Todd Blanche – Trump’s former hush money lawyer who now runs the Justice Department – a man recently seen assuring Congress that he would follow the law, has already suggested that he will decide whether Congress has gone “too far” in investigating the administration, presumably with the Epstein investigation, the crypto-corruption scandal, the Kimberly Guilfoyle shakedowns, the Tom Homan “cash in a bag” scandal and various other alleged “pay-to-play” grifts at the top of the list.

Blanche warned that the declarations by various incoming committee members that they would proceed aggressively to utilise the power of investigative oversight “evinced a clear intent to transgress” constitutional limits on congressional investigations. He predicted that their inquiries would be used “to harass and aggrandise, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end”. In other words, before a single subpoena has been issued, he is foreseeing abuse by a coequal branch that will no longer lay down in the face of the most abject and obvious corruption in the history of the country – and which was forcefully rejected by the American people.

Not only has he appeared to prejudge the outcome, he has promised to use his power to enforce the criminal law, once again, against President Trump’s political enemies. Blanche has warned oversight that he considers overly aggressive “may cross the line into blatant criminality”. In other words, as with his attempt to prosecute six senators for reciting established law that the military may not follow illegal orders, he will try to charge and convict members of Congress – and make no mistake, Democratic members of Congress – for doing the job that they were elected to do and that is authorised under the constitution.

The founders gave members of Congress extra protection that the president did not have, until his handpicked Supreme Court decided otherwise. Indeed, nothing in the text of the constitution grants immunity to the president for criminal acts. That is why Gerald Ford believed it necessary to pardon Richard Nixon. Senators and representatives, on the other hand, "shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony, and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their attendance at the Session of their Respective Houses, and in going to and from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place".

This clause is at the foundation of legislative independence and protection from executive threats like the one levelled yesterday by the Blanche, the man charged with upholding the constitution and laws of the United States. The protection, where it applies, is an absolute bar to prosecution or lawsuits where a senator or congressman is perform ing a legislative function. It covers anything said, whether right or wrong, true or false, on the floor of the legislative chambers, as well as all committee work, including reports, resolutions investigations and hearings.

To be clear: a senator cannot shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be prosecuted, because it does not come within the broad ambit of the Speech and Debate clause. Nor can a congressman accept a bag of cash or pass battle plans to an enemy. But Congress can order oversight on virtually any topic and vote to issue subpoenas. If a witness believes that an investigation is not legitimate or a subpoena is not proper, he can go to court, but not to the Department of Justice.

It is likely that the attorney general will argue that oversight of the president and his administration is treasonous. The list of officials, including former presidents and members of Congress, that President Trump has accused of treason is long and growing. As is the list of media outlets reporting news that Trump does not want reported. But dissent and oversight are at the core of constitutional values and are not treason.

Perhaps Garcia was unnecessarily provocative. It looks like ”Lawyer Up” is a message that may need to go out to members of both parties when the Democrats take control of Congress in January.