Ireland battle Fiji in Dublin PA Wire

Ireland will continue their push for top spot in the northern hemisphere pool of the Nations Championship as they take on Fiji in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side kicked off their November with a good win against Argentina last Friday, with an encounter with South Africa next week looming as the defining test of their autumn.

They will be wary, though, of a Fiji side that showed some encouraging signs in defeat to France as they continue to bed in under new coach Jake White.

The veteran South African coach will be hoping to mastermind a shock as the Pacific Islanders take on a rotated Irish team.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Fiji?

Ireland vs Fiji is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 14 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

With Sean Jansen joining Caelan Doris and Jack Conan on the sidelines, Nick Timoney moves to the problem position of No 8 for Ireland. Josh van der Flier is a handy addition on the openside in his stead, while Tadhg Beirne takes over the captaincy from Dan Sheehan, who is working through return-to-play protocols after a concussion.

Mack Hansen moves to full-back in a tweaked backline as Jamison Gibson-Park, Tommy O’Brien, Bundee Aki and Jamie Osborne all come in. Among the replacements, an Ireland debut awaits James McNabney of Ulster.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne (capt.); 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Nick Timoney; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 Tommy O’Brien, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Jamie Osborne, 14 Robert Baloucoune; 15 Mack Hansen.

Replacements: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Sam Illo, 19 Darragh Murray, 20 James McNabney; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Fiji also make a number of changes as recently-installed head coach Jake White continues to explore the depth of his squad. Veteran fly half Ben Volavola is brought in to steer the ship while stalwart back rower Peceli Yato leads the side from No 8.

Outside centre Setareki Bituniyata makes a 15-a-side international debut at the age of 31 having gone been named ProD2 player of the season after a standout campaign for Provence last year. Salesi Rayasi is out injured.

Fiji XV: 1 Peni Ravai, 2 Tevita Ikannivere, 3 Luke Tagi; 4 Joseva Tamani, 5 Isoa Nasilasila; 6 Mesake Vocevoce, 7 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8 Peceli Yato (capt.); 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Ben Volavola; 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Setareki Bituniyata, 14 Selestino Ravutaumada; 15 Ponipate Loganimasi.

Replacements: 16 Zuriel Togiatama, 17 Vilikesa Nairau, 18 Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19 Kitione Salawa, 20 Elia Canakaivata; 21 Terio Tamani, 22 Caleb Muntz, 23 Iosefo Masi.