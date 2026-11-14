England and Japan meet at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium PA Wire

England will bid to build on an emphatic win over Australia as they take on Japan in the Nations Championship.

Steve Borthwick’s side delivered an excellent performance against the Wallabies to kickstart their autumn and improve their chances of a high placing ahead of the inaugural finals weekend.

The shine was taken off the showing somewhat by a significant number of injuries, though, and Borthwick is forced to freshen up his selection as a result.

The England head coach has indicated he is expecting some curveballs from Japan counterpart Eddie Jones – Borthwick’s predecessor.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Japan?

England vs Japan is due to kick off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday 14 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage following the conclusion of Wales against New Zealand from 4.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

England ring the changes from the win over Australia, with four injury absentees and a host of tactical switches elsewhere. George Ford, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Will Joseph and Freddie Steward all come into the starting backline, while replacement scrum half Archie McParland awaits a debut from the bench.

Up front, there is a whole new starting front row with Asher Opoku-Fordjour given a rare start. Alex Coles shifts to the blindside in the absence of Ollie Chessum, with Henry Pollock given just his second Test start at No 8.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 George Martin; 6 Alex Coles, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 George Ford; 11 Cadan Murley, 12 Max Ojomoh, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Will Joseph; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Arthur Clark, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Greg Fisilau; 22 Archie McParland, 23 Marcus Smith.

Japan stick with a settled selection, though hand Riku Tokito a debut on the wing in the absence of the injured Inoke Burua. Warner Dearns, who had been something of a fitness doubt, co-captains alongside scrum half Naoto Saito, and provides plenty of size alongside lock partner Harry Hockings.

Japan XV: 1 Yota Kamimori, 2 Mamoru Harada, 3 Shuhei Takeuchi; 4 Harry Hockings, 5 Warner Dearns (co-capt.); 6 Ben Gunter, 7 Kanji Shimokawa, 8 Jack Cornelsen; 9 Naoto Saito (co-capt.), 10 Riku Kitahara; 11 Riku Tokito, 12 Samisoni Tua, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kippei Ishida; 15 Kazuma Ueda.

Replacements: 16 Kenji Sato, 17 Sojiro Otsuka, 18 Opeti Helu, 19 Michael Stolberg, 20 Tiennan Costley; 21 Shinobu Fujiwara, 22 Shinya Komura, 23 Jisu Lee.