FILE PHOTO: The logo of Microsoft at the 10th edition of the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, France, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo Reuters

A global, day-long outage at Microsoft has led to "chaos" at hospitals, airports and schools.

The technical issues brought down Outlook, the email system, as well as workplace messaging app Teams. That had knock-on effects across the world, taking down systems used by emergency services and governments.

Microsoft denied suggestions that the outage was caused by a cyber attack. Instead, it appeared to suggest the problem had been caused by a mistake by its own engineers, which brought down the servers required to offer its email tools.

Outlook and Teams are two of the most widely used workplace applications with hundreds of millions of users. The outage prevented people from performing essential functions such as sending emails, managing calendars and hosting virtual meetings.

It affected government agencies from Australia and Japan to the United States, caused delays at trading firms, hindered some companies from publishing earnings and prompted airlines to warn customers of communication lags, ⁠according to public statements.

The problems began in the early evening of Thursday, UK time. Almost 24 hours later, Microsoft said it had finally found a fix and that emails were starting to be delivered by its systems.

In the meantime, however, it brought havoc across the world. In the UK, 999 call handlers were not able to properly refer patient details, hospitals and police forces were not able to sort calls as usual, and schools were disrupted after being unable to access crucial tools.

As the scale of the outage became clear, many speculated that it could be the result of a cyber attack, especially given fears that increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems could lead to a growth in hacking. But Microsoft insisted early that it had seen no evidence of a cyber attack, and said later that it was not related to artificial intelligence or agents – instead suggesting it resulted from an internal mistake.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," Microsoft said in a statement. "We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.

"This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions.

Experts said that the outage was a reminder of the failure of Microsoft to build systems resilient enough to withstand such issues, and of other organisations to build in redundancy measures in case they did.

"This incident highlights the risks of concentrating key computer services in the hands of a small number of suppliers," said Junade Ali, cybersecurity expert and fellow at the Institution of Engineering and Technology. "Essential organisations should be resilient when key outsourced technologies fail.”

Disruptions ‌and financial losses from the outage could result in numerous insurance claims, but the overall hit to insurers is ‌expected to be limited, said Mario De Cicco, vice president of European financial institutions at Morningstar DBRS.

De Cicco estimated global insured losses from the incident at between $300 million and $500 million, well below the $400 million to $1.5 billion financial toll from the 2024 CrowdStrike outage that crashed more than 8 million Windows-based computers and caused widespread disruptions.

Microsoft also faced an outage with its 365 services in January this year and in October last year. Last month, it reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted ⁠its suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide.

"The bigger worry is that this is not the first Microsoft 365 outage this year," said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro.

"If reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands."

Still, some analysts have questioned whether such incidents can push customers on to rivals due to the steep switching costs of replacing tools embedded so deeply in daily operations.

A spokesperson for the UK government said it was working with Microsoft to find a solution for the outage that hit organisations such as the NHS and London's Metropolitan Police.

Lack of access to emails and other services was impacting the Metropolitan Police's ability to report some crimes online, though its ability to respond to calls was not affected.

The NHS said its local services were turning to ‌alternate measures such as using IT systems or paper records.

For businesses, the fallout was widespread.

European exchange operator Euronext reported email disruptions, British insurer Aviva activated backups for its earnings ​calls and Danish shipping giant Maersk warned customers of delayed updates.

American AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic also faced issues with Microsoft connectors, while Indian airlines IndiGo , Akasa Air ‌and Air India said their email support services were impacted.

The outage also disrupted fund ⁠management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers, and investment trust companies. One of the companies went as far as cancelling a bond repurchase transaction, a source familiar with the ⁠situation told Reuters.

Another Taiwanese financial company resorted to using fax to confirm trades, a second source said.

In the US, electric truck maker Workhorse Group rescheduled its results on Thursday to November 16, while Switzerland's Richemont briefly delayed its first-half results announcement on ‌Friday.

Additional reporting by agencies