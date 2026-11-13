Police arrested a Pennsylvania woman on outstanding warrants after emergency crews pulled her newborn from a toilet following an unexpected home delivery, court documents show (file photo) Getty Images

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on outstanding warrants shortly after emergency responders found her newborn inside a toilet bowl following an unexpected home delivery.

She is now facing felony assault and child endangerment charges, according to court documents.

Alyssa Katich, of West Mifflin, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts, as reported by CBS News.

The incident began on the morning of October 24, when West Mifflin police and Baldwin Emergency Medical Services responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Sylvan Avenue. During the 911 call, Katich told dispatchers she had gone to the bathroom and delivered a baby without knowing she was pregnant.

Katich reported that the infant was crying and covered in blood inside the toilet, adding that she was in shock and unable to pick the child up, according to police audio reviewed during the investigation.

Police arrested a Pennsylvania woman on outstanding warrants after emergency crews pulled her newborn from a toilet following an unexpected home delivery, court documents show (file photo) (Getty Images)

Responding officers and paramedics removed the newborn from the bowl, administered first aid and unwrapped an umbilical cord that was loosely coiled around the infant’s neck.

Paramedics transported the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where the newborn required intubation and later tested positive for cocaine and cannabinoids, the criminal complaint states. The infant’s condition eventually improved, and doctors removed the breathing tube.

Katich was taken to a separate hospital for treatment. While investigating the incident, police discovered she had two active arrest warrants for failing to appear in court on prior charges in West Mifflin and Munhall and took her into custody.

When officers interviewed Katich at the hospital, she admitted to smoking marijuana and using cocaine, claiming she had found the cocaine while cleaning her bedroom, as reported by CBS News.

Police later executed a search warrant at the Sylvan Avenue home, where they recovered drug paraphernalia, a vial containing brown residue and several marijuana blunts.

Investigators filed the additional charges after completing their review of the case.