John McGinn was Scotland’s two-goal hero against North Macedonia PA Wire

John McGinn admits he has Scotland’s goal scoring record on his mind after he moved closer to it with a brace in the 2-1 Nations League victory over North Macedonia at Barclays Hampden.

The Aston Villa midfielder broke down the stubborn visitors in the 54th minute – only for the Macedonians to level through striker Elmin Rastoder three minutes later.

However, McGinn scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to give Sebastien Pocognoli his first home win as Scotland head coach, while taking his international goal tally to 24, joining Hughie Gallacher as joint-third on the all-time Scotland list.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian player is six goals short of Kenny Dalglish and Denis Law as he looks forward to the final Group B1 game away to Switzerland on Monday night.

McGinn said: “I’ll have a wee look at it. It’s been something that’s been in the back of my head, but obviously the results haven’t been the way we’ve wanted.

“The team come first, but whether it’s myself, Scottie (McTominay), Che (Adams), anyone that’s going on the scoresheet at the minute, we’ll take it.

“If I start climbing that table, it means we’ve been successful as a team, so obviously delighted.

“It’s been a bit of a dry patch for me over the past year or two on the goal front, so I’m delighted to get back on that trail and hopefully the same again Monday.

Scotland emerged victorious over North Macedonia (Reuters)

“I feel good. I’ve still got many years to go, but the first priority is getting Scotland back to another major tournament and we’ll take it from there.

“We could do with another few penalties but we’ll see how that goes.”

McGinn is confident ‘Father Time’ will not be an opponent in his goal quest.

He said: “I’ll just take it year by year, to be honest. I’m still 32.

“These days, I’m blessed with everything that can possibly come your way. Nutrition, recovery. I’m spoiled at Aston Villa.

“We’ve got the best facilities, the best staff, and everyone’s just prepared to play as long as possible.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to avoid some of the serious injuries that players have experienced.

“So, I need that wee bit of luck, but I’m just as hungry as I was when I was 22.”

McGinn’s exploits came on a night where captain Andy Robertson moved level with Dalglish as Scotland’s most-capped player.

The left-back is likely to take the record outright when Pocognoli’s side face Switzerland on Monday.

PA