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The Children In Need live appeal broadcast has raised more than £38m following a night filled with star-studded entertainment and fundraising efforts.

By the conclusion of Friday’s television broadcast, it was announced that £38,720,170 had been collected so far for the BBC charity.

Presenters Alex Jones, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West took to the dance floor for a dedicated version of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the flagship show’s professional dancers.

The routine saw Jones paired with Aljaz Skorjanec, West teamed with Alexis Warr, Giedroyc partnered with Neil Jones, Clark dancing alongside Amy Dowden, and Cox performing with Julian Callion.

Giedroyc was left noticeably out of breath after she and Jones performed a comical dance to The Floral Dance by Sir Terry Wogan, paying tribute to the appeal's late legendary presenter.

A panel formed of child judges and mascot Pudsey Bear subsequently awarded every dancing couple a maximum score of 10.

The grand total raised passed the £38 million mark by the end of the night (PA Wire)

One notable sketch saw Dune: Part Three stars Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya carry out a prank on Clark. The Hollywood cast took instructions through an earpiece from three children who were secretly directing their actions.

The young directors instructed Chalamet to check his phone midway through the interview and inform Clark that he was "bidding on an air fryer" and holding the top bid.

Chalamet later shouted: "No, I’ve lost the lead."

Taylor-Joy replied: "Man I’m sorry."

The comedic stunt also involved Zendaya repeatedly getting Clark’s name wrong, while Chalamet told the presenter he was distracted by his teeth during repeated handshakes before stroking his beard.

Taylor-Joy further disrupted the interview by meditating unexpectedly, while Momoa walked off set on multiple occasions.

Timothee Chalamet pranked Rylan Clark during the show (PA Wire)

The segment ended as the cast spontaneously began dancing and invited Clark to join in, before disclosing the setup.

It followed earlier amusement when Giedroyc mispronounced Chalamet’s name, establishing a lighthearted joke that resurfaced throughout the night.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans made an appearance after bringing in £4,760,086 through a five-day cycle ride crossing Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Speaking on the broadcast, he said: "I can’t believe that we did this, this week, 400 miles, four nations, and I’m not a cyclist which is a problem when you’ve got to ride a bike.

"But we did it, and we raised a lot of money."

Elsewhere in the show, one child received a stand-up masterclass from comedian Michael McIntyre at the London Palladium before performing to an audience of 2,000 people. Another youngster performed alongside the cast of the High School Musical stage production.

The rendition of We’re All In This Together moved both the young performer's mother and presenter Jones to tears at its conclusion.

Strictly Come Dancing stars also featured in the show (PA Wire)

Black Panther actor Letitia Wright surprised a young boy by offering him an invitation to the red carpet at the European premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.

In another sketch, Pudsey Bear entered the set of Dragons’ Den to pitch for donations, while England and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson surprised a local girls’ football team.

Musical performances during the broadcast were delivered by the BBC Children In Need Choir, Scottish group Texas, and a band formed of Morning Live presenters fronted by Kym Marsh.