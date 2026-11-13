Pizza chain Papa John’s financial struggles continue.

Papa ZHS, a franchisee that runs 11 stores in Pennsylvania and four in Ohio, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, according to court documents.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to continue operating its stores while it works with the court to reorganize its debt into manageable payments, according to the U.S. Courts system.

The pizza brand has struggled this year, posting an 8.5 percent year-on-year sales drop from July to September, according to a company earnings call last week.

Though the chain’s sales numbers weren’t great, CEO Todd Penegor remained positive about Papa John’s outlook, saying: “We have aligned our company and franchisees behind a clear strategy for growth.”

Papa John’s leadership hopes to turn the brand’s struggles into success with a new campaign focused on improving pizza quality and operations (Getty)

Papa John’s strategy for growth is a new initiative called “Unbox Better” that Penegor announced during last week’s earnings call. The company’s plans include launching new in-store training, improving operational standards and rethinking the brand’s menu.

“Ultimately, our success will be measured by the experiences we deliver and the trust we earn from customers, one order at a time,” Penegor said in a November 5 statement about the campaign.

Papa John’s, which has more than 3,000 stores in the U.S., announced in February that it planned to shutter around 300 underperforming stores by the end of 2027.

The pizza chain isn’t alone - other restaurant chains have suffered through closures in 2026, such as competitor Domino’s, and also Dairy Queen, Golden Corral, and Wendy’s. The latter had a franchisee with 300 stores declare bankruptcy in September.

Papa John’s has struggled to keep up with competitors Domino’s and Pizza Hut, both of which posted positive U.S. sales numbers from July to September, according to transcripts of their earnings calls.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s has not posted positive North American sales figures in more than a year, according to company earnings reports.

An August 3 analysis by QSR found that Papa John’s overall 2025 sales of $3.7 billion lagged far behind the nation’s biggest pizza chain, Domino’s, which generated nearly $10 billion in sales last year.

Consumer interest in pizza has faded over the past 30 years, according to a January report from The Wall Street Journal. Pizza was the second favorite cuisine by sales in America in the 1990s but fell to sixth place in 2024, the Journal said.