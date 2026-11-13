Children In Need enlisted the help of Strictly stars (BBC)

Children In Need’s live appeal show, featuring appearances from the stars of Strictly Come Dancing and Dune: Part Three, has raised more than £38 million.

At the end of Friday’s show it was revealed that £38,720,170 had so far been raised for the BBC’s children’s charity.

The show saw presenters Alex Jones, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West take part in their own version of Strictly Come Dancing with the show’s professional dancers.

Children In Need raised XX (BBC)

Jones was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, West with Alexis Warr, Giedroyc with Neil Jones, Clark with Amy Dowden, and Cox with Julian Callion.

Giedroyc was left out of breath as she and Jones performed a humorous routine to The Floral Dance by Sir Terry Wogan, in tribute to the show’s late presenter.

The dancers were then all awarded a 10 by a panel of child judges and Pudsey Bear.

One of the show’s sketches saw the stars of Dune: Part Three, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya, prank Clark with three children who took charge and told the Hollywood stars what to do through an earpiece.

Instructions included the children telling Chalamet to check his phone mid-interview and tell Clark that he was “bidding on an air fryer” and is in the lead.

Chalamet later shouts: “No, I’ve lost the lead.”

Taylor-Joy replies: “Man I’m sorry.”

The sketch also saw Zendaya constantly getting Clark’s name wrong, and Chalamet telling him he was distracted by his teeth while he repetitively shook hands with him, before later stroking his beard.

Rylan Clark with Timothee Chalamet (BBC/Children In Need/PA) (PA Media)

Taylor-Joy also began meditating at random and Momoa walked off set on a number of occasions.

The sketch ended with the whole cast spontaneously dancing and encouraging Clark to join them, before the prank was revealed.

It came after Giedroyc prompted laughter when she mispronounced Chalamet’s name, which became a recurring joke of the evening.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans also appeared on the show after raising £4,760,086 so far with his five-day cycle ride that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Speaking on the show, he said: “I can’t believe that we did this, this week, 400 miles, four nations, and I’m not a cyclist which is a problem when you’ve got to ride a bike.

“But we did it, and we raised a lot of money.”

The programme also saw one child given a comedy masterclass, where he met comedian Michael McIntyre at the London Palladium, and was invited to perform in front of 2,000 people, while another child performed with the cast of the High School Musical stage show.

The performance of We’re All In This Together saw her mother and Jones become emotional at its conclusion.

Giedroyc and Jones performing together (BBC)

Black Panther star Letitia Wright surprised one boy by inviting him to the red carpet of the European premiere for Avengers: Doomsday.

There was also a sketch which saw Pudsey Bear appear on Dragons’ Den, where he pitched for donations, while another section saw England and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson surprise a girls’ football team.

The show saw performances from the BBC Children In Need Choir, a band of Morning Live presenters, fronted by Kym Marsh, and Texas.